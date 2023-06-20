Collaborative Notes released for Teams meetings





Collaborative Notes for Microsoft Teams meetings is now available as part of our Public Preview and Targeted Release program.

New Teams meeting features let meeting attendees collaborate to take notes, create agendas, and create action items.

Meeting notes aren’t new to Teams, but this updated version automatically syncs edits to notes across all attendees’ devices for a more efficient and seamless collaboration experience.

Participants aren’t limited to a single app, and collaborative notes are instantly updated whether they’re shared in Teams, Outlook, Loop, Word for the web, or Whiteboard.

How joint memos work

Attendees can add a recurring agenda to any meeting when scheduling in Teams.at the bottom of the form[誰でも編集できるアジェンダを追加]Just click

on the toolbar to join a Teams meeting and collaborate on meeting notes.[メモ]Click the button. next,[会議メモ]In the window, you can create your agenda in real time or review the agendas already provided.

If a task is assigned to you during the meeting, you’ll also receive an email notification and the task will automatically sync with your planner and to-dos.

After the meeting, joint notes stay synced across Microsoft 365 apps.

Emily Kirby, Microsoft Tech Community employee at Microsoft, explains: This fall, the integration of the Loop component with OneNote will allow her to seamlessly incorporate collaborative notes into her OneNote notebooks.

You can continue to edit these notes freely within OneNote, so you can consolidate your meeting notes into one centralized notebook.

To view the note, click the file name in Teams. You can also search for related meeting names in Microsoft 365.

Assigned tasks will be available in the Tasks app in Teams, Planner, and To Do. To view your tasks or open collaborative notes, click the Assigned to me option in Planner or To Do.

Issues and limitations

Guest participants are only allowed access to meeting notes after the meeting, not before or after the meeting.

To @mention people from within a collaborative note in Microsoft 365, you also need to give them access using sharing and notifications.

If you join a meeting with more than 1 attendee, or if you are an attendee in more than 300 meetings with tasks, you may receive an error message.

The old Teams meeting notes solution has been removed, but notes can still be downloaded locally.

Teams doesn’t support channel meetings, impromptu Meet Now, and one-to-one calls.

Mobile clients are not currently supported, but this feature will be released soon.

If the meeting owner has a mailbox stored on an on-premises Exchange server, joint notes cannot be added to the meeting during scheduling.

The owner must first send a meeting invitation so that joint notes can be added later.

To use collaborative notes, you must be a member of the Teams public preview and use the Windows, macOS, or web (Edge, Chrome) Teams client.

Commsverse returns tomorrow, June 21st and 22nd, giving IT admins and technical decision makers a chance to learn more about Microsoft Teams and Viva.

Held at Mercedes-Benz World in the UK, Commsverse selects technical experts from the world of Microsoft Teams and Viva to share their knowledge.

In March 2023, Microsoft started previewing the new Microsoft Teams app.

The latest version of Teams is designed to be twice as fast and use half your system resources.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uctoday.com/collaboration/collaborative-notes-released-for-teams-meetings/

