Redesigned Google Weather material debuts on Pixel tablets





As teased at I/O 2023 last month, Google Weather has been redesigned with Material You and is coming to Pixel tablets first.

In my review of the Pixel Tablet, I liked Google’s redesigned weather experience.

On the big screen, Google Weather employs a sidebar with a 10-day forecast. The tablet-shaped search bar at the top shows your current location, and you can tap it to see your saved locations.

You’ll see Froggy, Google’s weather mascot, with animated clouds and sunshine on top, depending on the current conditions. On the left, temperature, conditions, ‘feels’ and highs and lows are all displayed in the ‘now’ section.

A 24-hour forecast carousel is then displayed, showing the ‘current situation’ with cards for wind, humidity, UV index, pressure, sunrise and sunset. On the right, you’ll see “hourly details” such as precipitation, wind, and humidity.

The UI doesn’t change much in portrait orientation.

On our Pixel tablets, the weather experience is still part of the Google app. However, the home screen shortcut icons have been updated to be more modern than the previous icons that the Wear OS Weather app also uses.

The weather experience reloads each time you tap the shortcut. For example, if you were viewing a different day or city, opening the app from your home screen will reset it to your current location/date. This issue is annoying and I hope they eventually upgrade to the Google Podcasts experience. The Google Podcasts experience also uses the Google app and does not have this issue.

A dedicated app, which we believe is currently in development, is the best possible solution and allows for quicker, if not more frequent, updates. The experience should be the same as above.

It remains to be seen how the new Google Weather will load on other devices.

