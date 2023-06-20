Rotor’s new 2INpower SL is the lightest (and cheapest) double-sided power meter available.





Rotor has announced the 2INpower SL, an ultralight version of their existing double-sided crank-based power meter.

The Rotor 2INpower SL is built around a CNC-machined aluminum crankset and is claimed to be 170mm long and weigh 530g.

The 2INpower SL crankset can be paired with 1x or 2x direct mount chainrings, or a 110mm x 4 BCD (bolt circle diameter) chainring spider for use with standard chainrings.

The 2INpower SL power meter has an accuracy rating of +/- 1.5 percent and is priced at $860/999/1,099 $110/50/56 less than its predecessor.

According to Rotor, it offers a best-in-class option for avid cyclists, or those looking to improve their pedaling symmetry and efficiency.

Lightest two-sided power meter

According to Rotor, the 2INpower SL is the lightest double-sided power meter available.rotor

Rotor has produced a number of INpower cranksets in recent years, including the Rotor 2INpower MTB, a single-sided option and a MTB-specific double-sided version.

At 530g nominal weight on a 170mm crankset, the new 2INpower SL appears to be 66g lighter than the existing 2INpower DM Road (596g nominal weight), the standard two-sided version for road and gravel bikes.

According to Rotor, this equates to a 15% weight savings (although our calculations put it at around 11%).

The 2INpower SL is available with 1x or 2x drivetrains on both road and gravel bikes.rotor

This weight corresponds to a 30mm aluminum axle integrated with each crank arm.

Using Rotors’ own 50/34t chainrings increases the total system weight to a nominal 729g.

By comparison, the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9200 Power Meter Crankset (172.5mm cranks with 52/36t chainrings) weighs 750g.

Left and right independent measurement

Each crank arm contains an individual power meter.rotor

Like other double-sided power meter cranksets and pedal systems such as the Stages LR, Verve InfoCrank Classic and Favero Assioma Duo, the Rotor 2INpower SL provides true (not estimated) left and right power measurements.

This is because each crank arm or pedal can independently measure the power produced by each leg.

Rotor says the 2INpower SL is perfect for riders looking to improve their pedaling efficiency.rotor

In contrast, spider-based power meters such as the Quarq DFour DUB, Power2Max NG Road, and Rotors’ own INspider measure power between the chainring and crank.

This means that while measuring the total power (that is, the power generated by both legs), it can only provide an estimated left and right leg split.

Some still argue about the usefulness of such data for the average rider, but if you need accurate left-right splitting, a double-sided power meter is the way to go.

Use the Rotor Power App in conjunction with 2INpower SL to optimize Rotors Q-Ring rotation.rotor

Rotor says you can use the Rotor Power app (available for iOS and Android smart devices) to analyze your pedaling in detail and optimize your Q-ring rotation.

Q-rings are Spanish brand oval chainrings that are claimed to improve pedaling efficiency.

Rotor 2INpower SL Pricing, Details & Specs

The Rotor 2INpower SL is available in 4 popular crank lengths.rotor

The Rotor 2INpower SL Power Meter Crankset is priced at $860/999/1,099 and comes in four crank lengths: 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm.

It’s still cheaper than the $970/1,049/$1,155 for the standard version, even though many bikes and components have skyrocketed in price in recent years.

Perhaps our prediction of a price drop in 2023 could come true after all?

The 2INpower SL uses a 30mm axle and Rotor makes an adapter bottom bracket that fits most bike frames.rotor

The crank arms are made from black anodized CNC machined aluminum. It uses a 30mm axle and will fit most bikes using Rotors bottom bracket range.

According to Rotor, the 2INpower SL uses active temperature compensation and can maintain accuracy even in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C.

The Rotor 2INpower SL uses active temperature compensation to ensure accurate power measurements in all conditions.rotor

As with previous versions, cadence is measured using an accelerometer, so no frame magnets are required.

The Rotor 2INpower SL can also broadcast advanced power meter metrics such as torque effect and pedal smoothness to compatible bike computers via ANT+ and Bluetooth.

It uses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a battery life of 250 hours. Rotor also claims that the 2INpower SL can be fully charged in just 3 hours.

Rotor 2INpower SL Specs Price: 860/999/$1,099 Power Meter Type: Double Sided Crankset Available Crank Lengths: 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Nominal Weight: 530g (170mm crank) Nominal Accuracy: +/-1.5 percent Battery Type : Rechargeable Lithium Ion Nominal battery life: 250 hours Waterproof rating: IP67 Connectivity: ANT+ and Bluetooth

