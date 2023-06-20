Optimizing your Google Ads account: 10 advanced strategies





Google Ads continues to be one of the most important platforms for businesses of all sizes and sizes. But with constant updates, increased automation, and the loss of many “traditional” control levers, finding the right balance between investment and return can become very difficult.

At SMX Advanced, Sam Tomlinson, executive vice president of marketing and communications agency Warschawski, explained that marketers need to figure out how to work with AI to deliver better results. “Because we’re not going to overtake the machines in principle.”

Here are 10 advanced strategies that helped Tomlinson’s company achieve great results with their Google Ads campaigns.

1. Data helps machines learn because they are the means of optimization

It is very important to feed the machine with the best possible data. Four handy tools to ensure you provide Google with the best possible data:

transform action set

This great, underutilized option allows you to “group conversions in similar stages of the funnel” and “set different goals. This will allow other data to come in. You can really optimize related campaigns towards a set of related goals without getting confused,” said Tomlinson.

extended conversion

Tomlinson revealed that his company uses enhanced conversions for all of its clients. Because Enhanced Conversions allows you to link any CRM directly to his Google Ads and set key optimization events. Mr Tomlinson said:

“This means we are actually giving the machine the data it needs to make smarter bids and smarter decisions, and we get less and less junk leads. One of the biggest ways to avoid leads is to use enhanced conversions, we found a 75% reduction in junk leads within 45 days of implementing MQL-based primary conversion actions. That’s great!” Smart business data

Marketers can import business data into Google Analytics and, by extension, Google Ads.

“I highly recommend doing this. The more data you give the machine, the better it can optimize,” says Tomlinson.offline conversion import

Extended transform is the first step in this process, followed by transform adjustment. This will allow you to recalculate your conversion value and adjust it up or down.

“We can remove data from the optimization algorithm to avoid optimizing for flawed data,” said Tomlinson, adding:

“For example, if someone accidentally makes two purchases, one of them can be reversed. Please note that all data you provide to Google is considered incremental unless you indicate otherwise. So if there is a discrepancy between what you originally told us and what actually happened, use conversion adjustments to change it.” 2. Use your data to: Focus your engine on what matters to you

This is a powerful approach for both B2B and B2C businesses as it allows marketers to fine-tune how algorithms bid based on business-specific data, which is something marketers can control. .

“Every business has different values. “I review probably 200-300 Google Ads accounts per year, and I would say less than 10% use the value rule you see. It’s powerful, but it’s underutilized,” said Tomlinson. 3. Layer audience and business insights on top of a data-centric foundation

Give Google the data it needs to optimize your content better and faster. This ultimately helps marketers get better results from their campaigns.

The best way to do this is to layer categorical information about how customers buy your products, such as product type, price, and buyer type.

“The key is to combine data about your business with data about your audience to give the machine a structure within which it can operate. When you overlay the information about what you’re raising, you end up with a matrix and you can prioritize that matrix of what to bid on,” he said. 4. Use CPA or ROAS as Campaign Handles

Tomlinson said too many advertisers are using automation and automated bidding strategies the wrong way. Commenting on the company’s most successful campaigns, he noted that low CPA targets and high ROAS targets are low priorities for Google Ads.

“The highest priority campaign should have the highest target CPA or lowest target ROAS. “The only way this structure will actually work profitably is if you know the numbers of the business and you can trust it with confidence.”

he added:

“When you start thinking about how to set those CPA and ROAS goals, Google’s budget simulator is really good. Don’t forget that you will start to make losses, you will start to give back the gains that you have made, so it is important to get a good target CPA, use the budget simulator and do that second part Please understand where the

5. Don’t overwhelm your ad account with runaway CPCs

Get the most out of your campaigns by avoiding CPC runaways that can blow your ad account. This does not mean good.

To do this, set minimum and maximum bids for the automated strategies in your portfolio.

“This is free insurance because sometimes Google makes the wrong decisions. Yes, but to what extent are you willing to adjust for that risk? 6. Use modern structures to minimize learning time

The more you split the data, the harder it is for a machine to learn from it. Therefore, marketers should focus on minimizing fragmentation and segmentation to the point where it is needed and delivering real marginal returns to justify it, says Tomlinson. .

“This is a tough pill to swallow for many old-school SEM professionals, but one that must be swallowed. And start integrating.”

Tomlinson advised consolidating 20 single-keyword ad groups into one ad group. Next, he recommended combining audience targeting and data targeting with keyword targeting.

“This creates a combination of passive and active targeting, which gives you better results.”

PPC professionals were also asked to stop competing with AI and instead tackle the more strategic tasks of helping machines. For example, writing good ad copy helps machines understand your content better, Tomlinson explained.

“Creating landing pages that are unique, relevant, and informative is also important. With broad match, you can match the content of your landing pages to what types of users and what searches are relevant. It has become doubly important to take it as a signal to show.”

he added:

“Finally, let automation be your ally. The best way to do this is to set a negative goal. something isn’t working right, please fix it before it gets worse.”, stop the bleeding, adjust, rebuild, and get your keywords and products moving. Tell the machine what it needs to look for so it can do its job better. 7. Always add an audience…even if it’s just to “observe”

It’s important for marketers to use audience tools more effectively, remembering that they are targeting people, not keywords. One way he does this is by moving to GA4 and using predictive audiences.

“This is a great feature,” Tomlinson said. “Brands have spent billions of dollars trying to solve this, but here it is for free!”

With GA4, you can learn which users are more likely to engage in marketing and which users are less likely to return to your website in the next 7 days.

Marketers can also create custom segments based on what specific users search on Google. Alternatively, you can identify which viewers are browsing certain types of her website or using certain types of apps.

“It’s unbelievable,” added Tomlinson. “Find researchers looking for solutions, looking for problems we can solve, and people using alternatives to our current services. The only limit is your imagination.” 8. What you exclude is more important than what you include

As the range of machines grows and match types continue to change, exclusions become very important.

“So please, please, think more about what you can cut,” Tomlinson said. “Can you get rid of the complete trash, or can you include everything you need? The machine finds what it needs to contain. Your job is to take out what you need to leave out.” 9. Test RSA with variants

According to Tomlinson, variant testing is the best way to test RSA.

“I recommend one of the three tests that look at your configuration,” he explained. “Suppose you want to test calls to action and proof points that are brand differentiators. Test them against each other and use pins and multiple headlines for each structure. Make sure it matches, the position matches the structure I’m testing, and multiple headings give me some flexibility to not be completely hated by Google. You can test the props, or seeds, and iterate where you just put a bunch of headlines.”, look at the results and see which combination works best, and give it an inspiration to test it. use as a reference. Any of those approaches are correct and fine. ”

Mr Tomlinson added:

“Variant testing is so rare it’s painful. It’s really painful to go into an ad account and see one or two RSAs that aren’t variant tested. Frankly, It’s not working properly.” 10. Make sure you’re testing multiple ad groups.

For advertisers, especially those with smaller accounts, having an RSA test structure is essential. The best way to do this is to use variations and look for patterns across headings and descriptions.

“Basically, we’re testing messaging across accounts, not just one ad group,” Tomlinson explained.

“This helps us gain statistical significance faster and apply what we learn across our accounts. Testing multiple ad groups is great, but we just haven’t done it yet, and really It’s a pity, because what we really want is to understand which assets and which combinations.” Maximum assets lead to best results. ” Remember the brownie point label.

Tomlinson urged PPC marketers to make better use of labels for monitoring purposes when changes are implemented.

“Most of us don’t remember what happened last week, or even why we made certain changes seven months ago.” or anything else, label the changes and use the standard set. With labels you can actually group labels and get data so you can understand what’s going on. ”

