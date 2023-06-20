Google surprises Dickens with $100,000 prize for community leader





When Joey Womack walked into Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, I thought he was speaking at a roundtable about the local startup community. But in reality, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Goodie Nation was stunned by the award from Mayor Andrei Kens and his $100,000 donation from his Google division.

As a matter of fact, Joey isn’t here to talk about this. The mayor told a shocked Womack that he was here to celebrate you.

Goodiination’s roots go back to 2010, when it was founded as a Facebook group for entrepreneurs of color. Since then, it has evolved into a non-profit community for diverse founders, investors and professionals. The effort caught the attention of Google for Startups, a program run by tech giants to support startups and entrepreneurs around the world.

Womack and his team host weekly meetings for founders, assign dedicated coaches, offer group therapy sessions and industry roundtables, and introduce founders to potential customers and funding. , helping bridge the relationship gap between entrepreneurs and influential people in the business world.

Goodie Nation is also one of the partner organizations of the Google for Startups Founders Fund. The program is his 2020 launch by the tech giant to help underrepresented communities through grants, mentorship, and access to Google tech support. Georgia has more founders’ fund recipients than any other state.

Womack is the first person to receive the Google for Startups Community Icon Award, which was created in his honor.

Karen Pfister, director of Americas for Google for Startups, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that without the backing of Joey Womack and Goodie Nation, it would have been impossible to run the Founders Fund.

He works so hard and we want to recognize that and the changes he’s made, not just for Google, but here at Atlanta and the ecosystem as a whole.

Jewel Burks Solomon is a managing partner at Collab Capital and former head of Google for Startups in the US. When she was building her Black Founders Fund in 2020, she knew she wanted to work with Womack.

The number one person was clearly Joey. We wanted not only to bring the capital to market, but also to combine it with support to ensure that the founders were brought together and connected to each other, Burks said. Solomon.

Mr. Womack was happy and grateful, but overwhelmed by the assessment. He and the founders who worked with Goodie Nation say he tends to stay away from the limelight.

Donald Boone, CEO and co-founder of movie equipment rental company BoxedUp, said, “I don’t think he knows all the good things he’s doing because he really does it with good intentions. It’s just because there is,” he said. Boone recounted one of his first conversations with Womack. It was only 15 minutes for him, but he made his 5 connections and ultimately changed the trajectory of my life.

Womack plans to use the $100,000 donation to expand the business and add talent to the team. Womack was at a loss for words after a roundtable discussion of praise and celebration of his achievements. However, he concluded with his call to action.

Let’s continue to make the world a better place for everyone, especially here in Atlanta.

