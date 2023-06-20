Google’s $200 Metal Pixel Watch Band Is Very Luxury And Very Expensive





Metal Pixel Watch bands are finally here.

Ron Amadeo

A cute G logo is engraved on the clasp.

Ron Amadeo

Bending the link 90 degrees reveals the connection system.

Ron Amadeo

The links are cut by inserting the supplied tweezers into the two outer holes and pinching.

Ron Amadeo

The Pixel Watch connector is proprietary, so watch bands are hard to come by.

Ron Amadeo

When the Pixel Watch launched in October, it seemed like a decent but first-generation smartwatch (although Android Wear launched about nine years ago). Part of the first-generation feel is the Pixel Watch’s lack of band diversity. Eight months after the launch of this watch, Google took a big step towards solving this problem by introducing a metal watch band. The “Google Pixel Watch Metal Links Band” was sold out for a short time in the Google Store on Friday.

Google’s metal watch band costs $200, which may seem expensive for a $350 watch, but this is in line with Samsung’s price, and Apple’s metal link band costs $350. You can actually get one of these bands now, but it’s all worth the $200 price tag. With an incredible weight and a solid feel clasp, Google’s watch bands are just as premium as high-end watchmaker bands. With the default amount of metal links (6 extra in the box), the Pixel Watch and metal band weigh 145g, which is in the realm of mid-weight luxury watches.

The band links have an interesting attachment mechanism. While I’m used to bands with long screws through each link or pins that come in from the side, the Pixel’s links are each connected by an internal spring bar system. Folding one of the links in half reveals a series of openings for inserting the included tweezers. Squeezing the tweezers compresses the spring bar, retracting the two pins and releasing the link from the watch band.

Enlarged / Each inner link spring bar is inserted into a hole in the outer link and has a ramp to guide the spring bar pin. So you need tweezers to take it apart, but you can put it back together by simply snapping it together.

Ron Amadeo

Spring bars are often cumbersome as they usually need to be compressed and applied to the left and right holes of the watch band. But on the Pixel Watch band, a small ramp is milled around each hole that handles spring compression, and you just click the link on the band to connect. The whole system feels safe and easy, and all the holes and ramps in the links are completely hidden from normal sight. Everything about the watch band feels great. Really great as expected.

Smartwatches, like any real watch, are part technology and part fashion accessory, but the Pixel Watch struggles in that last part. Apple and Samsung understand the need for smartwatches to look good and fit your style. Samsung has about a dozen different watch bands, and Apple has a near-limitless selection of its own and licensed third-party bands such as Nike and Harms, his designer. The Pixel Watch launched with his five different watch bands, all made from rubber, cloth, or leather. Traditional metal watch bands have never been an option for Google.

Google’s initial shortage of watch band varieties was just one of the supply chain issues the company had with its first in-house smartwatch. The Metal Link band is already sold out, and the fact that there is only a “waiting list” to join still doesn’t seem to solve all of Google’s problems. Google’s other metal watch band style promised at launch, the ‘Metal Mesh Band’, was supposed to go on sale in ‘Spring’ with this link band, but that listing was pulled from the Google store in April. was done. A Google spokesperson said the metal mesh band “did not meet our quality standards and is unfortunately not available on the Pixel Watch.”

Eight months is a long time to wait for an accessory, but we’re already talking about Pixel Watch 2 rumors. This watch band uses a unique connection system, so I hope Google will use the same connector for the second edition.

Listing image by Ron Amadeo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/google/2023/06/8-months-after-launch-the-pixel-watch-finally-gets-a-metal-band/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos