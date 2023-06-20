Google Shopping unveils new AI tools to make online shopping more realistic and inclusive





Google releases new artificial intelligence features to improve the online shopping experience and make it more realistic and inclusive for consumers.

The purpose of this new tool is to help users find clothes for different skin tones and body types, and to refine their search until they find exactly what they want.

Google Shopping users in the US already have access to this feature and can run tests on the platform. Initially, only women’s tops from select brands such as H&M, Anthropologie, Everlane and Loft will be available for the virtual experience.

These models come in a variety of skin tones, ethnicities, hair types and body types, and are realistically represented by real human models. Google says other women’s and men’s clothing will be available later this year.

Virtual fitting room with different skin tones and body types Source: Google blog

According to Lillian Riccon, product director at Google, the purpose of the feature is to help consumers buy clothes online with confidence, avoid disappointment, and see how the clothes look on their body even before they buy. is to be able to visualize in more detail .

According to Google, 42% of online shoppers don’t feel model images are represented, and 51% are dissatisfied because the product they purchased online wasn’t what they expected.

Virtual clothing fitting uses a diffusion-based generative AI model. This model is trained by adding Gaussian noise to images (essentially random pixels), which the model learns to remove to produce realistic images. This will allow Google’s AI models to render images more realistically at any angle or pose.

Filter products to find what you really want

Google has also launched a feature that allows you to search for products based on other options you’ve tried. For example, do you love a shirt but want a cheaper version? Or did you find a pair of jeans but wanted a different pattern? You can fine-tune your products.

This is thanks to machine enhancements and a new visual matching algorithm that will allow you to use inputs such as color, style and pattern to calibrate your parts. This feature is available directly from the product list, even for beginners.

Source: Google Blog The Future of AI

Things that were previously only seen in movies, such as “Clueless” with Cher’s virtual closet, have become more than reality, and AI technology is now present at every moment of our day. I’m here.

As the use of artificial intelligence continues to boom by the day, concerns about its regulation are also being discussed. The EU, for example, approved legislation this week to regulate AI.

One of the issues raised during discussion of the bill was a ban on the use of real-time facial recognition in public places, except in cases of criminal activity and court authorization. Other countries may start enacting this kind of legislation aimed at using artificial intelligence as a way to regulate markets and protect consumer rights.

It is important that big tech companies keep an eye on this movement so that their ideas do not exceed the limits imposed by national jurisdictions and prevent the development of technology that benefits everyone. is.

Moreover, we look forward to testing these new Google Shopping features and making online shopping more democratic and real.

