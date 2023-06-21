Gannett sues Google over ad monopoly allegations





America’s largest newspaper is in court with one of the world’s biggest tech companies. USA Todays parent company Gannett filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Google and its parent Alphabet Inc. for alleged anti-competitive tactics in digital advertising.

Google’s antitrust lawsuit is the best thing that ever happened to AI

Gannett, which owns part of the nation’s largest and longest-running newspaper, said in a filing that Google rigged a system used to sell ads on the publisher’s website. claim. Some of Gannetts’ ads rely on real-time ad sales, which take place in the milliseconds it takes for the newspaper’s web page to load. These real-time sales are made through the publisher’s ad servers and ad exchanges, with Google owning 90% of the publisher’s ad server market and 60% of the ad exchange market, according to the lawsuit. Gannett argues that its massive influence in the digital ad market allows Google to manipulate the real-time process of ad sales.

Google controls how Publishers solicit and evaluate real-time bids on inventory by controlling Publishers’ ad serving. Google, on the other hand, is the strongest buyer of that inventory by operating the dominant exchange and the dominant buy-side software, the complaint says. The mechanics of Google’s behavior have evolved over time, but the result remains the same: Google has eliminated competing exchanges with real-time bidding manipulating the process, allowing publishers to pay for their inventory. lower and ultimately reduce the quality and quantity of online news.

The complaint alleges that Google procured the alleged monopoly rights for several years. In 2007, Google acquired DoubleClick for $3.1 billion, making it a tech giant ad server and exchange, and in 2011, it bought ad platform AdMeld for $400 million to bolster its own advertising infrastructure for publishers. The New York Times reported that former Google executive Timothy Armstrong said the DoubleClick acquisition helped the tech giant become the advertising monolith it is today. said to be a changer.

These claims are simply false. Publishers have many options when it comes to using ad technology to monetize, but in fact Gannett says he uses dozens of competing ad services, including his Google Ad Manager, a Google Ads subsidiary. President Dan Taylor told Gizmodo in an email. And if publishers choose to use his Google tools, the majority of the revenue goes to them. Show the court how our advertising products benefit a publisher and help fund her content online.

Gannett’s lawsuit isn’t the only time Google has been exposed to antitrust law over its advertising practices. Google faced a lawsuit from the European Union last week, and the company may have to sell some of its ad tech services. Google has also been the focus of two similar lawsuits by the Department of Justice and a coalition of 10 state attorneys general. In a lawsuit filed in January, the Justice Department launched a coordinated campaign to seize control of a wide range of tech tools used by publishers, advertisers and brokers, impeding legitimate competition in the ad tech industry. claims. digital advertising.

