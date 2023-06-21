Bosch launches 2024 model products ahead of Eurobike





Frankfurt (Brain) Frankfurt (Brain) Bosch eBike Systems this week announced a number of connectivity features and new products for model year 2024.

Bosch eBike Systems CEO Claus Fleischer said: “More comfortable, safer and more customizable features: Digital solutions for model year 2024 open up new possibilities for extending his eBike riding experience through simple controls within the eBike Flow app for his eBike rider. provide to

Bosch’s new premium subscription Flow+ system includes the premium service eBike Alarm. To use this service, you need to enable the eBike Lock feature in the eBike Flow app and install the ConnectModule on your eBike. The Premium Subscription will be expanded in the future to include additional services and features. Users can activate Flow+ in the app or Play Store. You can choose a monthly subscription ($4.99) or an annual subscription ($39.99). First 12 months are free.

Flow+ Premium Subscription will be available in one of our upcoming updates in Summer 2023.

From model year 2024, the Boschs Kiox 300 and Kiox 500 displays can be customized with the eBike Flow app. The eBike rider can choose the content and order of the display screens. You can create up to 3 tiles simultaneously on one screen.

Other MY24 products In addition to the new connectivity features, Bosch also offers new hardware for lightweight e-MTB, gravel and urban e-bikes.

Products include Performance Line SX and Performance Line Sprint systems. .

The Performance Line SX delivers up to 600 Watts of peak power while the drive unit weighs only about 4.4 pounds. Maximum torque is 55 Newton meters.

The new CompactTube 400 battery is featured in the Performance Line SX and Performance Line Sprint. It weighs about 4.4 pounds and has a capacity of 400 watt hours. If you need extra battery power, the new PowerMore 250 Range Extender, the size of a water bottle, works with the CompactTube 400 to increase range by over 60%.

For gravel riders, the new Performance Line SX (Class 1 / up to 20 mph) or Performance Line Sprint (Class 3 / up to 28 mph / US and New Zealand only) drive units for riders riding at high cadences on gravel or asphalt support. . E-bikes with Performance Line Sprint have less pedal resistance above 20 mph compared to other Bosch drive units.

Matched with the new drive unit, the new Progressive Sprint riding mode helps gravel eBike riders reach and maintain high speeds quickly. On high cadence sections, new riding modes support riders according to their own power. The faster the rider pedals, the higher the level of support.

Also new and optimized for gravel e-bikes is a smaller mini remote drop bar control unit that can be mounted on the drop bar handlebar on the left side of the stem.

