New Bentley Batur 2023 Review





verdict

Bentley’s ultra-luxury Batur takes all the best from the Continental GT and sports a stunning new body that represents the future of the British brand’s design language. This is combined with a dizzying array of customization options and a true GT-like driving experience for excellent straight-line performance. The prices are pretty exorbitant, but they’re all sold after that, so Bentley certainly knows the market well.

You’re looking at the future of Bentley, but at least one foot is firmly anchored in the past. Successor to the open-roof 12 Bacalar, the Batur Coup is the work of Bentley’s in-house coachbuilder Mulliner, the world’s oldest company of its kind, with a illustrious history dating back over 250 years.

Only 18 Baturs will be produced, each priced at 1.65 million + tax. The model marks the ultimate evolution of Bentley’s mighty 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine, which will go out of production early next year.

But at the same time, it strongly hints at the styling we can expect from the next-generation electric Bentley.

Beneath its striking new exterior, the Batur is essentially a Continental GT Speed, with a W12 engine, four-wheel drive system, three-chamber air suspension, and Bentley’s 2.2-ton leather-clad luxury steering wheel. It features a range of chassis technologies introduced in the In an appropriately sporting way.

But the body is unique, being made primarily from carbon fiber panels, allowing designers to incorporate far more complex and challenging geometries than vehicles built on standard production lines.

This new design language appears in three main areas. First, the grill is low and upright. And then there’s what Bentley calls the endless bonnet, a physical line that runs from the front through the sides of the car, ending around the edge of the side glass. This is intended to give the car a pre-war longnose look. Finally, there is the posture of the resting beast, like a big cat ready to pounce, indicated by its rump on its rear wheels.

Batur’s driving is predictable but doesn’t disappoint. Naturally, given that it’s essentially the same save for the 40kg weight savings and suspension tweaks, this model feels a lot like the GT it’s based on, far from being a revelation. . But that’s not a bad thing. Batur is smooth as new skin, quiet and extravagant, but when you command the engine to kick in, it simply packs a big punch in the back.

The W12 now puts out a huge 740bhp and 1,000Nm of torque (up from GT Speed’s 650bhp and 900Nm) thanks to turbo changes and other small details changes, and with full on, this big, heavy car can fly However, common criticisms of W12 still remain. It doesn’t sound particularly special, and the weight penalty compared to the V8 Continental GT means it’s not as agile as its siblings. There’s no V8 engine here, and the Batur isn’t a sports car, but it’s not meant to be. In return, we offer fast, safe transportation that is comfortable for both everyday and long-distance journeys.

But the real draw for Batur’s would-be owners is the vast and almost limitless customization available from the Mariner. Interior with an amazing variety of materials. Some are even sustainable. Choose from etchings, finishes, leather and even his 18K gold control wheels for the infotainment system if you wish. Each Batur option has an average spend of 100,000, reflecting the growing trend towards personalization even in the regular Bentley models.

Model: Bentley Batur Price: 1.65 million (excluding tax) Engine: 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 Power/torque: 740bhp/1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, four-wheel drive 0-102mph: less than 3.3 Top speed: 209mph Economy: 20mpg (Estimated) CO2: 311g/km (Estimated) On sale: Sold out

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/road-tests/360441/new-bentley-batur-2023-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos