Google sued by USA Today publishers amid fears of falling ad revenue





Google has been accused of unfairly monopolizing the digital ad market, resulting in a significant drop in ad revenue for publishers.

USA Today publisher Gannett is suing search engines for violating US antitrust and consumer protection laws by using “deceptive commercial practices.”

Why we care: This is the latest in a string of lawsuits in which Google has been accused of violating antitrust laws. The outcome of these lawsuits could force search engines to make major changes, including the sale of their advertising business, which could lead to greater transparency, better campaign management for advertisers, and greater innovation. Yes, and this could mean creating a new ad. tool.

what’s happening? Gannett filed a federal lawsuit against Google in New York today. The company said in a statement:

“Google controls 90% of the publisher ad server market that publishers use to serve ad space for sale. We control over 60% of the ad exchange market that runs auctions.”

Publishers rely heavily on digital ad revenue to survive — and Gannett is America’s largest newspaper publisher

What did Gannett say? Gannett’s CEO, Mike Reed, has released a statement outlining the impact Google’s alleged illegal conduct has had on news publishers.

“News publishers rely on digital advertising revenues to provide timely, cutting-edge coverage and the important content that communities rely on, but Google’s approach not only reduces revenues, it also reduces local news coverage. “Without fair competition for the digital advertising space, publishers cannot invest in newsrooms.”

What did Google say? Google Ads Vice President Dan Taylor denied the allegations.

“These claims are simply false. Publishers have many options to choose from when it comes to using ad technology to monetize. We use advertising services, and if publishers choose to use Google tools, they will retain the majority of their revenue.How our advertising products benefit publishers and how they We will show the court how we can help fund online content.”

Has this happened before? Just last week, Google was indicted for allegedly violating the European Union’s antitrust laws. After a two-year investigation, the European Commission said a “forced sale” was the only way search engines could consider solving the problem, as behavioral change would not be effective.

Earlier this year, nine US states (Michigan, Nebraska, Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington and West Virginia) joined forces to file a similar lawsuit against Google.

States claimed that their search engine advertising business violated antitrust laws. To remedy the problem, they asked Google to split up its Ad Manager suite, suggesting it was abusing its dominance in online advertising. Google denied the allegations and asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

In 2020, Google was also accused of violating antitrust laws in order to maintain its position as a search engine giant. The case is scheduled to go to trial in September.

but. We expect this year to be a tough one for digital advertising, with slower growth than we’ve seen in recent memory. How much of that is due to Google rather than economic or other factors is highly debatable.

More: You can read Gannett’s full statement here.

