Google’s John Mueller Warns Against Head Custom Elements





There has been some discussion recently about the effectiveness of using custom elements on Twitter.

Custom elements are part of the Web Components specification and allow developers to create HTML elements to suit their needs.

Developers can use custom tags to build reusable, self-contained HTML elements that function independently of the rest of their code.

On Twitter, an individual asked, “Does anyone know if it’s technically valid to include a custom element in the document header?”

John Mueller, Google’s search advocate, suggested that this behavior could disrupt how Google renders and indexes pages.

Muller says:

It can break the rendering of the page in Google Search. If you have something like a “search” meta tag under your custom element, Google may not recognize them during rendering (like robot noindex ). “

Understanding how Google renders web pages

To fully understand what Mueller’s statement means, it’s important to understand how Google renders web pages.

A web page’s HTML can be thought of as recipes, and resources such as CSS, JavaScript, images, and videos can be thought of as ingredients.

The rendering process is similar to cooking, transforming recipes into the final product that users see in their browsers.

Once Google’s crawler has the HTML, the rendering process begins by interpreting the code and assembling resources to visually display the web page.

SEO Impact of Custom HTML Tags

Custom tags bring benefits to developers, but the impact on SEO cannot be ignored.

Search engines such as Google traditionally rely on standard HTML tags to understand page content and structure, so custom tags can impact SEO.

Google may not be able to recognize subsequent standard tags during rendering.

This can cause Google to miss important meta tags related to SEO.

Arguments Against Using Custom HTML Tags

Custom HTML tags are flexible, but there are good reasons to use them sparingly.

Adding to Mueller’s concerns, custom HTML tags can cause compatibility issues with older browsers and screen readers.

There are also concerns about possible collisions in the global namespace and the separation of functionality, semantics and presentation.

Alternative: JSON-LD tag

For those looking to improve SEO while maintaining the flexibility of custom tags, JSON-LD tags are a viable alternative.

JSON-LD (JavaScript Object Notation for Linked Data) provides a way to encode linked data using JSON.

When properly structured, this data can be used for:

