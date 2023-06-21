Gannett sues Google for antitrust charges in advertising





The newspaper with the largest circulation in the country has sued Google, accusing it of violating antitrust laws in its control of tools used to buy and sell ads.

Gannett filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Google and its parent company Alphabet, accusing Google of controlling how publishers sell ad space and coercing them to sell more and more ad space to Google at lower prices. , which it claimed was leading to declining revenues for publishers and the company. Competitors in advertising technology.

Gannett CEO Mike Reed explained the reasons for the lawsuit in an op-ed for USA Today, saying that Google owns 90% of the “publisher ad server” market, which has led to a significant drop in ad revenue for news publishers. said that Publishers sell advertising space online through this. .

“Google’s practices have real-world impacts that not only reduce revenue, but force local news to scale back and influence when it’s needed most,” Reed said.

He said Google also owns 60% of the “ad exchange” market, where advertisers run auctions for space on publishers’ websites. He added that 60 percent of all of Gannett’s purchases come through Google, which he added shows that Google controls and manipulates “every aspect of each online advertising transaction.” .

Reed said the program has hurt local news outlets, which have been plagued by Google’s practices, and that newsroom jobs have fallen by more than half since 2008. The lawsuit, which Gannett said began in 2008, touches on more than a dozen practices by Google that he believes stifle competition. It has continued from 2009 to the present.

Dan Taylor, vice president of Google Ads, said in a statement that the lawsuit’s allegations are “simply false.” He said publishers have many options when it comes to using ad technology, and Gannett uses dozens of competing ad services.

“And when publishers choose to use Google tools, they get the majority of the revenue. We’re going to show how it can help fund the ,” Taylor said.

Google told The Hill that it provides billions of dollars to support journalism in the digital age and is one of the world’s largest financial backers of journalism.

Publishers use multiple tools to sell ads on their platform, and said Google’s ad tech fees are transparent and in line with industry standards.

Google recently faced another legal challenge to its dominance in digital advertising. In January, the Justice Department and eight states sued the company for control of the digital ad space, accusing the company of being an “industry giant” and “a coordinated campaign to seize control of the ad space.” By joining , we have destroyed legitimate competition in the ad tech industry.” A wide range of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers and brokers. ”

The European Union will also launch an antitrust investigation against Google in 2021 and filed new antitrust charges against the company last week. The company said it should sell part of its digital advertising business to restore healthy competition.

Gannett’s lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages from Google and an injunction against further violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act, a federal law governing antitrust and monopoly regulations.

Mr. Gannett was laid off multiple times last year as part of cost-cutting measures, amid widespread job cuts at several major news outlets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

