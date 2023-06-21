Google Deleted Your Photo Album: How Can I Get My Images Back?





Google continues to debug its servers, and after announcing the removal of email accounts that do not meet the requirements to remain active, it is now informing users that it is finally shutting down one of its photo albums. bottom.

Starting last Friday, Google started sending emails warning about the end of its “album archive” on July 19th, recommending steps to back up your images before they’re lost forever.

The email from Google announcing the closure of the tool reads, “We received this email because you may have recently viewed the Album Archive or have content displayed in the Album Archive.” increase.

“After July 19, 2023, Album Archive will no longer be available.

“We recommend that you use Google Takeout to download a copy of your album archive data prior to that date.”

In the same email, Google noted that the Album Archive feature allows you to view and manage some Google services, and that some of this content is only available in the “Album Archive”, which was removed as of July 19. made it clear that

In rare cases, such as small thumbnail photos, comments, and album likes. Some Google Hangouts data from album archives. Background image uploaded to Gmail theme he picker before 2018. Google recommends backing up your data using Google Takeout.

To avoid losing photos that are valuable to you or that you no longer remember having been somewhere on the internet, Google recommends making a copy of this data via Google Takeout.

This allows you to view and manage some content directly using these products even if Album Archive is no longer available.

The Album Archive’s function was to store data from Blogger, Picasa, and the now-defunct Hangouts, where you can find thumbnail photos, but was discontinued with the creation of Google Photos.

With that in mind, there may be very little content worth salvaging, but it doesn’t hurt to check it out.

