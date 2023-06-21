Google Confirms Dashboard Fix and WhatsApp Privacy Unaffected





WhatsApp and Google have worked together to address a bug in the Android system that caused incorrect privacy indicators and notifications within the privacy dashboard for some WhatsApp users. Privacy was not affected as the microphone was not actually used. A fix is ​​ready in the latest update for WhatsApp for Android, available for download from the Google Play Store.

FAQ Answers About the article? Android bug – privacy dashboard status? Compatibility fix? WhatsApp for Android 2.23.12.77 is marked as a compatible update. I’m still running into this bug. what to do? WhatsApp should be updated to the latest version available on the Google Play Store as the latest update fixes the bug.Earlier News? WhatsApp Announces Silence Unknown Callers Feature and Privacy Check! Android Bug – Privacy Dashboard

Last month, we discussed allegations made regarding WhatsApp’s alleged use of microphones in the background. These claims received widespread attention, especially after tweets shared by Elon Musk. WhatsApp quickly issued a statement, blaming the issue for a bug within the Android system’s privacy dashboard. The company also emphasized its commitment to user privacy and immediately engaged Google in investigating and mitigating the situation. Engadget, a reputable technology news and reviews website, reported that a Google spokesperson confirmed this to be a bug in his Android system. In fact, the app wasn’t actually using the microphone in the background, as the Android operating system was incorrectly displaying his privacy his indicator for a limited number of his WhatsApp users. Finally, WhatsApp reassured users that it was actively working with Google on a solution.

As you can see in this screenshot, the Android developer published a tweet on Twitter announcing the resolution of an Android bug that caused confusion among WhatsApp users. In a tweet, Google confirmed that a recent bug in its operating system affected a limited number of WhatsApp users, resulting in inaccurate privacy indicators and notifications within the Android privacy dashboard. They thanked WhatsApp for their partnership in resolving the issue and apologized for the confusion caused by the bug. The same tweet asked users to update their WhatsApp app to address the issue.

WhatsApp and Google have demonstrated their commitment to protecting user privacy during this difficult time. WhatsApp acted quickly and worked closely with Google to quickly address the issue with the Android operating system. Google has confirmed this issue and has been working diligently to find a solution. And with some workarounds available to get around it, the app no ​​longer causes bugs and the latest update of WhatsApp for Android is finally ready for it.

A fix for an issue with the privacy indicator in the privacy dashboard is available after installing the latest version of WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play store. Make sure to install this update for a bug-free version of WhatsApp.

