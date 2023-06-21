Vyoma Replenishes Seed Round with Safran Corporate Ventures





Vyoma, a Germany-based Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and Space Traffic Management (STM) company, has announced the closing of a seed round with Safran Corporate Ventures as co-investor. Safran’s venture capital arm funds innovative technologies and supports deep technology companies that have the potential to reshape Europe’s aviation, space and defense sectors.

Revolutionizing the space industry, Vyoma will launch a space telescope for monitoring objects (space debris and satellites) down to a few centimeters from low earth orbit to geostationary orbit. Combining the highly reliable SSA data provided by this monitoring system with space traffic management services will enable safe and efficient satellite operations. The first unit of the telescope constellation is scheduled to launch in 2024. Vyoma contributes to Europe’s geopolitical autonomy and space sovereignty with his 24/7 surveillance of space traffic.

The additional funding provided by Safran Corporate Ventures not only validates Vyoma’s vision, but also proves the company’s rapid growth and potential for industry influence. Development of the first telescope is well underway and the investment will be used to strengthen his Vyomas team, expand his customer base and establish his market position. Vyoma will also work with various branches of Safran to further develop its groundbreaking sensor technology.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. Stephen Frey, Vyoma Co-Founder and CEO, said: This strategic investment is a testament to the importance of cross-border partnerships in Europe to ensure that the continent continues to drive innovation and remain at the forefront of the world. cosmic intelligence. We are very excited to continue working with Saffron within this investment. We also thank our existing investors Happiness Capital, Atlantic Labs, and Faber for their continued support in securing our trajectory.

Florent Illat, Head of Safran Corporate Ventures, said: “For Safran Corporate Ventures, this investment in the Germany-based New Space startup is strategic for Safran and our strategy to support companies developing disruptive technologies in line with increased cooperation between France and Germany. It reflects the sovereignty of the European Union.

This latest investment completes an extended seed funding round in summer 2022 led by Happiness Capital and Atlantic Labs and complemented by Lisbon-based Faber Ventures.

About Vioma:

Vyoma is a Munich-based company that leverages ground and, in the future, space-based data to power automated satellite operations. Officially launched in August 2020, Vyoma enables real-time space traffic management in congested orbits around the Earth. In an increasingly crowded space, Vyoma provides safe and automated satellite operations services, significantly reducing mission costs for our customers. The company’s operational services range from satellite-debris proximity detection and operational optimization to full automation. Vyoma is bidding for operators, reinsurers and space agencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spaceref.com/space-commerce/vyoma-tops-up-seed-round-with-safran-corporate-ventures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos