



After ten years or more, the autocorrect failures may be waning. Apple’s much-maligned spelling software is being upgraded with artificial intelligence. Using sophisticated language models, the new auto-correction feature not only matches words against dictionaries, but also considers the context of words in sentences. In theory, it suggests no consolation if it means integration. Because I know those words are not interchangeable.

Next-gen AutoCorrect is one of several small updates to the iPhone experience that Apple announced earlier this month. The photo app will now be able to distinguish between your dog and other dogs, automatically recognizing your puppy the same way it recognizes people who frequently appear in your photos. And over time, AirPods will get smarter about adjusting ambient noise based on what you listen to.

It may not be obvious from Apple’s description, but all of these features are powered by AI. The conference that announced the update made no mention of AI, which is now a buzzword for tech companies of all stripes. Instead, Apple used more technical languages ​​such as machine learning and transformer language models. Apple has been quiet about the technology and has been accused of lagging behind. Sure, ChatGPT can create a half-hearted business proposal, but Siri can only set your morning alarm and not much else. But Apple is pushing AI in small ways, and despite its gradualist approach, it may still be the future for this technology.

Since ChatGPT’s debut last fall, technology leaders have been less careful about the potential for good and evil of AI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted last month that AI is the most amazing tool ever created. Microsoft founder Bill Gates said AI is the most important technological advancement since his graphical user interface. At the Google conference, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about AI 27 times in a 15-minute speech. (He also famously said that AI would be deeper than fire.)

Apple, on the other hand, doesn’t even pretend to give the big picture when it comes to AI. John Gruber, a longtime Apple follower of his who runs the tech blog Daring Fireball, told me he doesn’t expect the machine learning features Apple announced this year to significantly change the experience of his iPhone users. rice field. They only nominally improve it. I expect the autofix to work, he told me in an email. We notice when we don’t.

The new AutoCorrect, available with iOS upgrades later this year, is like the less powerful ChatGPT in your pocket. Apple says the software will be better able to tweak it to the way we type and predict what words and phrases we’ll use next. When you ask ChatGPT, you access the same giant language model stored in the cloud that everyone else accesses. But there will be a much smaller, more personalized language model built into the iPhone that powers autocorrection. Apple didn’t provide details on how the feature works, and it’s not clear the exact technical approach Apple is using here, said Tatsunori Hashimoto, a computer scientist at Stanford University. told me. Researchers, including Hashimoto, have worked hard to find ways to shrink large language models to fit his mobile devices.

AirPods, on the other hand, will now use adaptive audio to analyze the sounds around them and adjust accordingly. For example, your Airpods may automatically lower the volume of your music when you start talking to a barista at a coffee shop, and raise it when you stop talking. Apple says it uses machine learning to understand your overall volume settings to optimize your listening experience.

All of this is very Apple-ish, Gruber said, focusing on what the feature does rather than how it works. The fact that behind the scenes he uses AI is less important to users than, say, what programming language was used to create it, Gruber said. It also highlights user privacy, which Apple has long prioritized (or at least claimed to prioritize). The company uses an on-device model, which may pose fewer privacy risks than giant cloud-based models like ChatGPT. It’s private in a way, as no user data ever leaves your phone. [and] Mohsen Bayati, an AI expert at the Stanford Business School, said models fine-tuned to users will stick with their phones.

Some of the differences between Apple’s approach to AI and that of other technology companies can be explained by their respective business models. Not all tech giants make money the same way. Google and Meta control about half of the digital advertising market, and AI-powered chatbots could be another way to get us to buy things. Microsoft isn’t much involved in the advertising business, but it hopes adding chatbot capabilities to search will give Google a bit of a cut. Amazon’s huge cloud hosting business stands to benefit from the adoption of language models at scale (they have to exist somewhere!). Apple is a luxury brand and, above all, deeply committed to making using computers and mobile phones enjoyable. So it’s no surprise that Apple is approaching AI cautiously with a product-oriented focus, Gruber said.

Still, it’s still unclear how chatbots will appear in our daily lives, so the iPhone may be the first time many people encounter new advances in AI. ChatGPT was a hit, and within two months of its launch he had 100 million users, though it’s unclear how many of them still use it regularly. (An OpenAI spokesperson declined to give figures when asked about the current average number of monthly users.) Many companies are adding their own chatbot capabilities. The Instacart app uses AI to serve recipes, and Salesforce recently debuted something called Einstein GPT, but chatbots are still around. There are real limits. They’re always making things up, they’re bigoted, they’re a copyright nightmare.

Small technical glitches can be frustrating, and there’s a reason for that. No, it’s autocorrect. I didn’t mean ducking to be such a meme. AutoCorrect improvements apply to billions of mobile phones, tablets and computers. Currently, the majority of smartphones in the United States are iPhones, and the company counts he has over 2 billion active his devices worldwide. Other tech giants are also using his AI to upgrade existing products on a small scale. Google recently announced the ability to draft Gmail replies via chatbots. A scenario in which human-like chatbots take over is not the only way AI can change the world. A stack of small tweaks right in front of you can make a big difference. In a way, they already have. For years, machine learning has served us targeted ads, filtered our social media feeds, and helped determine search results.

Like the rest of Silicon Valley, Apple may soon make even bigger changes. Wedbush Securities tech analyst Daniel Ives (it’s Ive, not Ive) thinks Apple’s new AI features are just the main appetizer. His team estimates that the company has spent $8 billion to $10 billion on AI over the past four to five years, the same amount Microsoft invested in OpenAI in January, while Apple is reportedly looking for talent.

Hey Siri, maybe your life is running out.

