Gannett, Google Lawsuit: What You Need to Know

The country’s largest newspaper chain sued Google on Tuesday, arguing that the search giant’s domination of the digital advertising market is straining the struggling local news industry.

Gannett’s complaint, filed in federal court in New York, alleges violations of antitrust and consumer protection laws. It’s just the latest challenge to Google and parent company Alphabet on this front, following actions by the US Department of Justice, the Australian government and even a small group of weekly newspapers in West Virginia.

In an op-ed in Gannett’s national newspaper USA Today, CEO Mike Reed said Google’s monopoly on the market for key software and technology products used by publishers and advertisers to buy and sell ad space. claimed to be As a result, he wrote, newspapers are making little profit from the $200 billion online advertising market, even as their online readership grows.

Gannett’s lawsuit aims to restore fair competition in the digital advertising market that Google has destroyed, he said in a separate news release. Digital advertising is the lifeblood of the online economy. Without free and fair competition for the digital advertising space, publishers cannot invest in newsrooms.

Google Ads VP Dan Taylor strongly denied the allegations against the company in a statement Tuesday.

Publishers have many options when it comes to using ad technology to monetize, he said, adding that Gannett uses dozens of competing ad services. He argued that Google’s advertising services would allow publishers to secure most of their revenue.

Google’s competitors and critics have long accused the company of using its position in the advertising industry to favor its own products over those of others. The advertising ecosystem is dizzyingly complex, containing hundreds of companies offering a variety of services, from helping design ads to tracking whether someone clicks on an ad.

But over 20 years, Google has steadily expanded its footprint in the advertising business by acquiring other companies, and unlike its competitors, it operates products at nearly every stage of the advertising process, and is an advocate for advertisers and publishers. We have grown into selling tools and servicing both. as an intermediary between the two. We now manage some of the world’s most important advertising platforms, including YouTube and Google Search.

In 2020, a group of state attorneys general sued the company for misconduct in this area. Earlier this year, the Justice Department also filed its own lawsuit. And last week, the European Union released its own complaint seeking to force Google to sell part of its ad tech empire.

Two years ago, Australia acquired another strong player in the online advertising market, Google and Facebook, and led an effort to get media organizations to pay for every link shared. In response, Facebook blocked all news sharing in Australia and Google threatened to pull its search engine out of the country. (Google then struck deals with major publishers to get around the toughest parts of the law.)

HD Media, which owns several weekly newspapers in West Virginia, also sued Facebook and Google two years ago, telling other news publishers what managing partner Doug Reynolds said was , called on us to join the fight not only for the future of the press, but for the preservation of our society. Democracy.

Kamron Daulashahi, an antitrust attorney in Los Angeles, said the move suggests companies are frustrated by their inability to thrive in the digital age. These companies rely on [Google] For their survival, he said. And perhaps they have decided at this point that they cannot survive.

Omar Ochoa, an antitrust and class action attorney, said the recent lawsuit by Gannett could significantly increase the likelihood of lawsuits from states and the Department of Justice.

Earlier this year, The New York Times went a different route, signing a three-year deal worth about $100 million with Google that would allow Times content to appear on multiple Alphabet-owned platforms, according to The Wall Street Journal. It is said that

Gannett’s lawsuit comes at a time when the chain is facing a series of financial challenges, with many employees blaming CEO Reid for it. The company has closed or sold several newspapers since merging with Gatehouse Chain in 2019, with executives touting potential cost savings.

The company announced in August that it had lost $53.7 million on sales of $748.7 million due to inflation and rising printing costs. Dozens of employees were laid off, including the last one working in the newsroom.

Hundreds of staff at 24 Gannett newspapers left, chose not to come to work, and cut salaries and quotas just after Reed touted job cuts and other cost-control initiatives that saved the company millions of dollars this month. was deprived of The purpose of their strike was to focus on budget cuts and increase pressure on shareholders to submit a no-confidence vote against Reed.

