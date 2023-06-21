Students and teachers have different perspectives on digital learning





Over half of faculty say they prefer face-to-face classes over hybrid or online delivery, but nearly 7 in 10 students say they prefer a teaching model with at least some virtual component . Three-fourths of her students prefer digital materials to print, but the professor’s opinion is 50-50. And while 60% of her faculty choose to send students to traditional bookstores as their primary method of accessing materials, only a few students said they prefer to purchase new print materials. is 15%.

These findings, from a report released Tuesday by Tyton Partners, show that students, faculty, and administrators are facing challenges in responding to digital learning, even as it has become a fundamental feature of today’s higher education environment. It shows that the points of view are not always the same.

The survey, part of a series the research and consulting firm has produced since the pandemic, combines the results of three spring surveys to help over 2,000 students, 1,700 instructors, 300 administrator challenges, Documenting experiences, preferences. Previous surveys in the series analyzed teachers’ thoughts on emergency distance learning in the spring of 2020, as well as their increased confidence and accumulated fatigue in the following year. Our latest report is the first to include a student perspective.

While the survey results indicated many gaps in understanding and perspectives among professors, students, and administrators, as noted above, the data also revealed commonalities. Researchers found that when faculty felt supported by their institutions, they were more likely to engage in teaching practices that enhance student outcomes.

Kristen Fox, managing director of Tyton Partners and co-author of the report, said higher education is difficult and challenging at the moment and there are many things that are not working as well as expected. But I see hope and a glimmer of hope in the creativity and genuine dedication of instructors to understand the challenges and needs of their students, and to align their teaching practices and the use of digital pedagogy to meet the needs of their learners. continue.

Access challenges

Different perspectives on digital learning appear at a fundamental level: access to computers and consistent Internet services. Nearly 80% of his managers say they believe digital learning can drive academic success for all students. They cite increased access and flexibility as their top goals for digital learning, over cost-effectiveness and increased enrollment.

However, the administrative vision of flexibility and equitable access does not always align with the reality of many students.

Twenty-two percent of students surveyed said they experience stress due to lack of consistent access to their laptop or desktop computer, and 40% say they experience stress due to unstable or unstable Internet access. You responded that you were experiencing stress. Students of color were 6 percentage points more likely to experience the same stressors.

Based on their proximity to students, faculty seemed aware of these access challenges. Many people cite affordability and ease of use as their top priorities when choosing course materials. Still, more than 60% of faculty reported using traditional bookstore supply models rather than completely free materials, with an average of about 15% of faculty switching to inclusive or equitable access models. Reportedly even less. The latter model provides students with all necessary materials at a discounted rate per course or at a flat rate for the entire semester.

I think it’s a transitional period, said Ria Bharadwaj, lead author of the report. Educators are aware of the challenges students face, but are looking for ways to change courses and change course materials to reflect them.

Digital preference remains

Despite struggling to access digital learning, students still show a high preference for digital materials and hybrid teaching that does not match instructor preferences.

Separately classified, both faculty and students still rank in-person courses as the most preferred model, at 55 percent and 31 percent respectively, but when all hybrid and all-digital options are combined, students 70 percent prefer the face-to-face course. – face class.

Even if the course model is fine, three-quarters of students say they prefer digital course materials, but less than half of faculty say they do.

It’s a real juxtaposition worth noting, Fox said.

However, not all students want a completely digital education.

Instead, Fox said, it prompts questions about “the flexibility of humanizing teaching and learning, and how we think about community and belonging and engagement.”

On why students still prefer digital course models and materials despite challenges in access above all else, Bharadwaj says it all comes down to flexibility and the digital and technology skills students see as necessary for their future careers. It is hypothesized that this is due to the opportunity to build The access part is in the best interest of students, so I think it’s a barrier that institutions, policy makers and solution providers really need to address, she said.

new frontier

Student and faculty perspectives differ not only in the debate over preferred learning models, but also in the new frontiers of artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT.

The report’s data confirms a growing number of anecdotal reports that students are far ahead of faculty and administrators in the pace of AI exploration. The survey found that within just 100 days of his ChatGPT launch in November 2022, nearly one in three students reported regular use of generative AI tools, while faculty He was about 1 in 10.

Fox said the genie is over the edge here in that students are using the tool and are using it at a pace that exceeds the pace of instructors and administrators.

The report’s data also shows that about half of students will continue to use AI, even if instructors and institutions as a whole ban AI. If you look at students already using AI, that number rises to nearly 70%.

But as instructors and institutions begin to make decisions about the future of these tools in their courses and institutions, it will be important for faculty to keep track of their students, Bharadwaj said.

In general, the fact that they are using tools suggests that their perspective has changed, she said. We want to make sure that anyone using this, who is not, as one of our faculty members said, living under a rock, is going to try this tool. I’m here. Because there is no doubt that the students are experiencing it.

