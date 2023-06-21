Samsung to introduce 98-inch QLED 4K smart TVs to 2023 lineup





Pre-order starts June 20th with limited-time discounts on this giant screen

Samsung Electronics America today announced the opening of pre-orders and early orders for its new 98-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV, model 98Q80C. The super-large screen is the latest addition to Samsung’s TV lineup for 2023, offering rich detail, ultra-precise color and contrast for a big-screen cinematic home entertainment experience.

More and more people want to buy a TV with a larger screen size without sacrificing picture quality. Our new 98 Samsung QLED 4K TV has the best of both worlds. Combining brilliant 4K technology with connected features and ultra-large screen options to access all your favorite content, you can shop with confidence from the #1 global TV brand for 17 consecutive years, said the senior vice president. James Fischler said. , Samsung Electronics America, Home Entertainment & Display Division.

The 98 Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV is available for $7,999.99. Samsung is offering avid shoppers a limited-time pre-order and early-order price promotion that’s about as big as the screen itself.

PRE-ORDER NOW, SAVE LATER: Starting today through July 2nd, pre-order the 98 Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung.com and participating retailers to receive $500 in credit to spend on purchases during the early-order period will be Early Bird Special: From July 3rd to July 23rd, early-order the Samsung 98 QLED 4K Smart TV and get instant extra $1,000 off, premium Samsung Q-series soundbar (model Q800C), free extras and more , and get even more discounts. Delivery & home installation.Ultra-large screen and overwhelming image quality

The 98 Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV offers enhanced image quality with Direct Full Array and Quantum HDR+ technology. Powered by the Samsung Neural Quantum processor, this new model upscales all your favorite content to 4K resolution, regardless of source format. Whether it’s streaming HD movies, watching live sports, or taking a trip down memory lane watching Home Him videos, viewers can experience content in new ways as images come to life directly from their screens.

The TV also features three bezel-less designs that push the boundaries of what you see. Despite its slim bezel, the TV packs a powerful punch when it comes to audio, with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Q-Symphony 3.0.

Built for your favorite content

Whether you’re gaming in your living room or setting up a family entertainment center, the 98 Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV fits right in. Its ultra-large screen lets you immerse yourself in the action on your ideal screen, wherever you are sitting. Recommended viewing distance is approximately 10 feet.

Bring all your favorite games to life in brilliant detail with the Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one platform that gives players access to nearly 3,000 games from top gaming companies like Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and more with 98 displays can do. , Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut do not require a console. The Samsung Gaming Hub brings it all together for gaming on the 98 Samsung QLED 4K. Plus, bring your own movie theater to your home and enjoy your favorite movies and shows in true-to-life color. All 2016-2023 Samsung smart TVs, Galaxy mobile devices, select Family Hub refrigerators, and Samsung’s free, ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand services available on the web thanks to Samsung TV Plus Gain access to over 1,900 channels worldwide. You can also enjoy thousands of on-demand shows and movies from premium content partners such as A+E Networks, Conan OBrien TV and DraftKings Network. And with Samsung SmartThings, your 98 Samsung QLED 4K display can work seamlessly with other devices in your home to simplify your day.

