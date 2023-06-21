TekniPlex Strengthens Global Innovation Center in Ohio





TekniPlex, a provider of globally integrated solutions through materials science and manufacturing technology, recently modernized its global innovation center in the Netherlands, Ohio.

This improvement further enhances the center’s ability to serve as a hub for materials science research and development through sophisticated labs, rapid prototyping capabilities and collaborative spaces.

The TekniPlexs Global Innovation Center is focused on developing new materials science platforms for a variety of everyday products, including packaging solutions for healthcare. The facility also aims to be a learning center. For example, TekniPlex recently hosted students from the Toledo Technical Academy of Engineering for an in-depth tour of the coursework. Students met with experts from various fields and enjoyed demonstrations of manufacturing equipment that brings abstract science into the real world of modern product packaging and protection.

“We are committed to making this facility a world-class innovation center for our global materials science team, our customers and the surrounding community,” said Oscar Martin, senior vice president of global innovation at TekniPlex. By continuing to invest in this hub for ideas and breakthroughs, TekniPlex can stay at the forefront of materials science. This includes consumer products such as food and beverages, personal care products, and healthcare where our solutions enhance the customer experience, and our overarching goal is always to improve patient outcomes.

