Google considers moving Pixel smartphone production to India, joins tech giants looking to become manufacturing hub





Bloomberg reports that Alphabet subsidiary Google is considering the possibility of moving some of its Pixel smartphone production to India. The company has started early talks with domestic suppliers, aiming to tap into India’s growing potential as a manufacturing hub. The move comes as global tech giants, including Google, seek alternatives to China due to geopolitical changes and the impact of severe coronavirus-related production restrictions.

India has emerged as an attractive destination for manufacturing activity, with various companies considering India as a viable alternative to China. For example, Apple has already partnered with Foxconn, one of its major suppliers, to manufacture iPhones in India. This strategic decision allows Apple to diversify its manufacturing footprint and reduce the risks associated with relying heavily on a single manufacturing site.

In the case of Google, the company is in talks with prominent Indian suppliers such as Lava International Ltd, Dixon Technologies India and Bharat FIH, the Indian arm of Foxconn Technology Group. These discussions show that Google is interested in leveraging the manufacturing capabilities and expertise of these domestic companies to boost its production capacity for his Pixel smartphones.

By exploring manufacturing options in India, Google aims to take advantage of the country’s favorable business climate and vast skilled workforce. The Indian government has implemented several initiatives to promote local manufacturing, such as the ‘Make in India’ campaign, which encourages both foreign and domestic companies to manufacture their products in the country. These efforts have resulted in improved infrastructure, streamlined regulation, and various incentives for businesses.

The possibility of moving production of Pixel smartphones to India could bring some benefits to Google. First, it helps companies establish localized supply chains, reducing reliance on external suppliers and potentially lowering production costs. Additionally, manufacturing in India will enable Google to specialize in meeting the demands and preferences of the rapidly growing Indian smartphone market. Pixel smartphone penetration is still fairly low in India, so it’s also a huge growth opportunity for Google.

