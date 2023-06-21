USA Today Publisher Gannett Sues Google Over The Register Ads





American newspaper Gannett is pushing the hottest trend in digital advertising and is suing Google for its unfair and abusive monopoly on the entire industry. Reportedly.

Gannett, best known for publishing USA Today, has been accused of misusing its control of the online advertising industry, along with several US state and federal governments, the UK Competition Authority, the EU, and even Google shareholders. I am suing the factory.

Even the allegations filed by the news giants are nearly identical, leading to federal antitrust lawsuits [PDF] The lawsuit filed by Gannett today in New York City feels like another log in a larger bonfire that could lead to the demise of Google’s digital advertising empire.

Gannett’s lawyers argued in the lawsuit that Internet advertising should have been a windfall for publishers moving from print to online because it could sell millions of ad slots along with the content. Since 2009, online advertising revenues have increased ninefold, making it a $200 billion industry, according to the complaint.

“Despite the opportunity for publishers to produce more news content and earn more revenue, news publisher advertising revenue has declined by nearly 70% over the same period,” Gannett said in the lawsuit. sued.

What is the reason for the low income? “Publishers have seen an increase in advertising spending as Google and its parent company Alphabet have illegally acquired and maintained monopoly rights to the advertising technology (“ad tech”) tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online advertising space. ,” the complaint alleges.

In other words, the game is allegedly manipulated against the publisher to fill the coffers of advertising platforms such as Google. In his lawsuit, Gannett alleges that Google manipulated auctions for online ad space to earn more than $30 billion in 2022, six times more than the entire U.S. news publishing industry earned from digital advertising. .

As claimed, how that is done should be familiar to anyone who has read Google’s advertising practices. The Chrome giant owns a leading publisher ad server, his DoubleClick for Publishers, and a leading ad exchange, his DoubleClick Ad Exchange (AdX). The pair will be used to “beat the competition between exchanges and drive prices down for publishers.” [ad] It’s in stock,” the Gannett lawsuit claimed.

Gannett also accused Google of making money behind publishers by reusing content rather than passing on advertising revenue, a move that the Canadian government has also taken note of.

Welcome to the Google Ad Tech Litigation Club

As noted above, Gannett is just the latest link in a growing string of lawsuits accusing Google of abusing its ad tech dominance, most of which make the same basic allegations. there is In other words, “Google dominates both the buy and sell sides of the ad tech market.” And, as European Commission Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager clarified, “it may have abused its superiority to take advantage of its own AdX platform.”

Google has also been accused by Uncle Sam of destruction of evidence in a federal lawsuit against Alphabet’s advertising division.

Europe, the U.S. federal government, and some states are seeking to force Google to sell its Ad Manager suite, which includes DoubleClick and AdX, before Gannett called for the company to dissolve in a jury trial motion. has not reached

Prove in court how our advertising products benefit publishers

That said, the seven lawsuits, which include common law fraud and violations of the New York Commercial Code, as well as five counts of Sherman Antitrust Act violations, should stop Google from continuing to violate the Sherman Act. asking the court. It’s unclear what this means other than his manager’s split. Gannett also demanded damages from Google.

Dan Taylor, vice president of Google Ads, said publishers have a variety of ad tech options, some of which Taylor leverages Gannett, so Gannett’s claims are “simply wrong.” I am,” he told The Register. Taylor also said that publishers using Google’s advertising tools keep most of the revenue.

“We intend to show the court how our advertising products benefit publishers and help them fund online content,” Taylor said.

Anyway, Gannett alleges in his lawsuit that DoubleClick controls over 90 percent of the ad server market and AdX controls over 60 percent of the ad exchange market. Gannett claimed that the next top exchange competitor delivered only 6% of his impressions, 54% less than AdX.

“It has carried out sophisticated, anti-competitive and deceptive schemes for over a decade by controlling the largest ad exchanges and ad servers acquired by Google rather than built by Google,” Gannett said. claimed.

