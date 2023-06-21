Incorporation/Organization Day helps local entrepreneurs form corporations





Issued on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The Polsky Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center recently hosted an Founding/Organization Day. This was the first event in Chicago to bring together entrepreneurs from the West and South Sides with lawyers from local law firms to discuss the incorporation process.

The event was attended by about 50 entrepreneurs representing various business ventures, from consulting firms and hair salons to restaurants and staffing agencies.

During the event, entrepreneurs met one-on-one with lawyers to advise them on their choice of business entity. The attorneys then assisted business owners who were ready to move forward to prepare their incorporation or organization filings with the Illinois Secretary of State or the Delaware Department of Business.

Abigail Ingram, executive director of the Polsky Center and lead organizer of the event, said access to legal services has always been one of the biggest problems for underserved entrepreneurs. said. Incorporation/Organization Day connects local entrepreneurs who do not yet have a lawyer or do not know how to hire one with representatives from some of Chicago’s top law firms to help them set up a formal business entity. I received counseling and support.

About a dozen entrepreneurs applied on the day of establishment/organisation, but even those who did not said they gained valuable information at the event.

Angie Hancock, owner of business consulting firm Angie Hancock & Associates, said the opportunity to get legal advice is invaluable for small businesses. This event was timely and great for me as I needed to register my business in Illinois. The process was very smooth and quick.

Markizh Johnson, owner of Platinum Medical Staffing, LLC, said, “The Polsky exchange founding/organizing day was very helpful to me.” When I asked for clarification on my entity, I was provided with the best information. Thanks to this incident, I was able to offset my initial legal consultation fee of $1,500.

Thirteen attorneys from six law firms provided free consultations, including Jacob Styburski, senior managing associate at global law firm Dentons US LLP.

The Dentons team said that by participating in the inaugural Founding/Organization Day, they are pleased to further strengthen their partnership with the Polski Center and the University of Chicago, and their deep commitment to the community. Through the event, we helped dozens of startup founders and small business owners set up formal entities and explore ways to improve their operations. This was a great opportunity to support Chicago, local small businesses and entrepreneurship.

Participating companies include:

Cooley LLP CZL PC Dentons US LLP Dressler & Peters, LLC Kirkland & Ellis LLP Thompson Hine

The Polski Center hopes this event will be the first of many to support local entrepreneurs.

Ingram said the program is in line with the Polsky Center’s mission to provide resources to entrepreneurs in the community to help them start and grow their businesses. We received very positive feedback from both participants and non-attendees. We hope to hold similar events in the future.

Article by Devon McPhee. Freelance writer and editor and owner of DM Editorial Services LLC. Devon has over 20 years of experience covering business, science and technology, health and medicine, and higher education.

