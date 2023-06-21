Tech news to know this week: June 20-26





Every day we wake up, drink coffee, get ready for work, and check out the latest technology. So, we’re condensing different stories from the tech industry to fit into the first cup. These are the things you need to know before you step out the door (or in front of your webcam) into the real world this morning.

MoveIt hack exposes DMV data of millions of Americans

A massive cyberattack on MoveIt, a cloud-based file transfer service, compromised the personal data of millions of Americans who applied for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations.

Discovered on June 15, 2023, the hack impacted states that used MoveIt to share sensitive information with other agencies.

Hackers accessed the applicant’s name, address, date of birth, social security number, and driver’s license number. MoveIt has notified affected states and customers and has launched an investigation into the breach.

Desperate Effort to Rescue Submarine Visiting Titanic

The company is also suspending services until further notice. The FBI and Homeland Security are also involved in the investigation. The hack is one of the largest data breaches in US history and poses serious risks of identity theft and fraud for victims.

Squarespace Acquires Google Domains In Surprise Deal

Squarespace, a popular website building and hosting service, has announced that it has acquired Google Domains, a domain name registration service launched by Google in 2015. The deal, which was not disclosed, will make it easier for Squarespace customers to register and manage domain names. Through the Squarespace platform.

Google Domains was one of many products Google created to compete with other online services, but it never gained much attention or popularity among users. Google said it has decided to sell Google Domains to Squarespace as part of its ongoing effort to focus on its core products and services.

Squarespace said it will continue to support existing Google Domains customers and will integrate Google Domains into its platform over the next few months. Squarespace also said it plans to leverage Google Domains technology and expertise to expand its domain name offerings and capabilities.

European Consumer Group Warns of Generative AI Risks

European consumer groups have called on the EU to investigate the potential harm of generative AI, a technology that can create realistic content such as images, text and audio.

The consumer organization is BEUC (European Consumer Union Secretariat) which represents consumer organizations in 13 EU countries. The group made the call in line with a report from one of its member states, Norway’s Forbrukerrdet. The group argues that generative AI poses serious threats to privacy, security, democracy, and human dignity.

It requires strict regulation and oversight of technology, as well as public awareness and education. The group also warns that generative AI can be used for malicious purposes such as deepfakes, misinformation, identity theft and cyberattacks. The EU has yet to respond to the group’s request.

US Navy, NATO, NASA use dubious Chinese encryption chips

A recent investigation by Ars Technica found that several government agencies in the United States and Europe are using encryption chips made by Chinese companies with ties to the Chinese military and intelligence services.

This chip is used in routers, firewalls, VPNs and other devices that protect sensitive communications and data. The company, called HiSilicon, is a Huawei subsidiary that has been banned from the United States and other countries for posing a national security threat.

Investigations revealed that HiSilicon sold its chips to third-party vendors, who rebranded them and sold them to government customers. These chips have not been independently audited or certified and may contain backdoors and vulnerabilities that can compromise your security.

Agencies using these chips include the US Navy, NATO, and NASA, according to the report.

Outbreaks of fungal meningitis associated with contaminated steroid injections

A rare and fatal fungal meningitis has infected at least 91 people in 19 states and killed seven, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak is attributed to contaminated steroid injections used to treat back pain.

The CDC estimates that about 17,000 vials of contaminated drugs were shipped to 75 clinics nationwide, potentially exposing up to 14,000 patients.

The agency is urging people who have received steroid injections since May to contact their doctors and be aware of symptoms such as headache, fever, nausea, and stiff shoulders. Fungal infections can take weeks to develop and may require months of antifungal treatment.

CDC is working with state and local health officials to identify the source of the contamination and prevent further transmission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/tech-news-to-know-this-week-june-20-26/

