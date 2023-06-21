Standing on stage again at the revival of the summer festival





Following its successful debut in 2022, the Kansas City Innovation Festival returns in August with more beets, beer and biologics. A burgeoning business and the addition of Berry are heralded at shared Sonia Hall.

For industry insiders, the event scheduled for August 3-5 at the Crown Center is the Deep Tech Conference (which also adds a startup pitch competition this year), said Shawnee-based nonprofit BioKansas. CEO said. For the general public, along with music festivals and beer tastings, there’s also the chance to shop from local Strawberry His Swing vendors.

She explained that that’s kind of what we want. We want the public to feel welcome, to feel part of our community, to let these individuals who invest every day in developing deep technology go out and do every job one of a kind. We want to be able to praise you in the form of We can celebrate those achievements together.

The inaugural event exceeded expectations, with more than 5,000 people at the music festival and brewery showcase and more than 400 at the technology conference, thanks to economic workforce and community development efforts, Hall said. . Of the conference attendees, 46% were from outside Missouri and Kansas.

What we want to do is raise awareness of the innovation ecosystem here in the Midwest. And as people come and go, make sure they leave with an undeniable understanding that we are a place of innovation and that many great advances are coming from our region, she said. said.

Most of the time we hear stories about our area being called an elevated zone and ignored at the national level when we think we can be successful and grow as a hub in the area we are in, she continued. . So we really want to enhance the kind of work that is already being done here and continue to support that ecosystem as it grows over time.

Hall said the innovation festival’s goals remain the same, but some changes are planned for this year, starting with the location. In 2022, the conference portion was held at The Children’s Mercy Park. This year, both the conference and other festivities will be held at the Crown Center, along with his two-day conference at the Sheraton.

I hope we can eliminate a lot (back and forth) this year, [the Childrens Mercy Park] She explained that the venue was gorgeous and that it was so great to work with. Well, it’s kind of like being in the same place makes it easier, but it’s still hard to leave.

Following the success of 2022, organizers are also planning to expand the program, Hall said. The number of speakers is set at around 75 to 120, with three simultaneous sessions for him in the morning and four for him in the afternoon. Later, upon request, the festival integrated other industries besides biotechnology.

“We have also worked to include engineering, digital technology, and computer and data science in the conference program,” she continued. We still recruit technically trained people from all over the country and match them with local employers, but we don’t just match them with biotech companies. This year, we are also matching with engineering companies.

This year, BioKansas, backed by KCSourceLink, added an innovation festival pitch contest for startups in three industries: agriculture and food tech, health and therapeutics, and digital health. A contest of 15 finalists is scheduled for his August 3rd. The grand prize winner in each category will receive his $2,000, as well as free access to his BioKansas Bio Business Solutions Partner program and his one-year membership to BioKansas.

Organizers will invite investors from outside the region to hear the pitches of the startups, Hall said.

What we’ve found here in the Kansas City area, she explained, is that no investors are actually investing in deep tech-type companies. So, by bringing them in from the outside, we are introducing them to the ecosystem here, highlighting and elevating different domestic and international startups and creating a platform for them. those startups.

beets, beer, berries

Hall pointed out that similar to 2022, the music festival scheduled for August 5 at Crown Center Square will feature an indie rock band, with performers to be announced again this year. A popular local greeting committee, he was one of the headliners for 2022.

Indie rock is often a lesser-known music genre, she added. Of course, there were some really good bands in that genre of music, too. But we believe it aligns very well with what musicians are trying to achieve every day for their art, what we are trying to achieve for our community. I believe there is.

She said the band will play two different stages starting at 4pm instead of starting earlier in the day.

I think the biggest lesson learned is that August weather in Kansas City is a bit uncontrollable, she added.[Last year]the heat was a big factor, so we had to change our schedule a bit.

A showcase for the brewery, which Hall called everyone’s favorite biomaker, is also scheduled for Aug. 5 on the Innovation Festival site. The Strawberry Swing Street Pavilion Night Market, which is free and open to the public, is planned for this year, he said.

She explained that we are really excited about this because it will bring artisans and local businesses to the Crown Center and the public will be able to participate and enjoy whoever they are. You don’t need to have a ticket to enter the night market. There is also a bar there, where you should have a good time.

Band tickets and brewery tasting tickets are $20 each.

Beats and beer and a great night market all for $40 can’t be beat, she added.

