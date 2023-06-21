Space Florida, Israel Innovation Agency Funding $20 Million in R&D Projects Over 10 Years





Today, Space Florida, the state’s aerospace finance and development authority, and the Israel Innovation Agency, a publicly funded independent agency dedicated to fostering innovation ecosystems, announced the launch of the Space Florida Israel Innovation Partnership. • Announced the winners of the program’s 10th round of funding. With $2 million in funding available, the program has supported the research, development and commercialization of aerospace and related technology projects that have benefited the economies of Florida and Israel over the past decade.

Lt. Gov. Janet Nuez said congratulations to this year’s Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership Program winners. This collaboration between Florida and Israel has significant value for our space industry. By working together, we will secure a prosperous future for the aerospace industry and further strengthen Florida-Israel economic ties.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Agency, said the decade-long partnership with Space Florida in space-related technology has been an incredible success, with innovations that will truly transform the aerospace sector. He said he was promoting a project With $2 million in annual co-investment, we have leveraged disruptive innovations and projects while further strengthening the links between our economies.

Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello said Space Florida provides everything aerospace companies need to bring new ideas to life, from research and development to access to capital. said to be the very place where all By combining the expertise and resources of both companies, this partnership fostered breakthrough progress and an environment conducive to entrepreneurial growth. We are extremely proud of the breakthrough technology development made possible by this partnership.

This year’s winners are:

Sidus Space, Merritt Island, Florida and MarisTech, Israel: Sidus Space, Merritt Island, Florida and MarisTech, Israel have developed a 360-degree ultra-high-definition (HD) video recording and download system for satellites and orbits. Suggest testing on. Coupling avoidance, rendezvous, and proximity manipulation purposes. The system enables safe de-orbiting of satellites that meet the requirements of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operations while providing a cost-effective approach for complex orbital environments.

Arralis Space, Daytona Beach, Florida and Ayecka Communications Systems, Israel: This project involves the joint development of a complete integrated satellite communications system with modems, transceivers, and antennas by Arralis Space, Daytona Beach, and Ayenka Communications, Israel. will be DVB-SX2, multiple modulation schemes, and encryption.

Guident Autonomous Intelligence (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Novelsat Limited (Israel): Remote monitoring and control center (RMCC) solutions are required to comply with regulations for operating self-driving vehicles on public roads in many US states. Yes, and will be developed based on this program. By Novelsat, Guident Autonomous Intelligence, Boca Raton, Israel.

ETA Space, Rockledge, Florida and Helios Project, Israel: Eta Space LLC, Rockledge, Florida and Helios Project, Zur Yigal, Israel will leverage their respective company-specific technical expertise to deliver It plans to develop and deploy a joint lunar oxygen station that will be used for conversion. It converts regolith into liquid oxygen and applies it to propulsion and life support.

Sidus Space, Merritt Island, Florida and Lulav Space, Israel: Sidus Space and Lulav Space are proposing to develop and demonstrate an event-based star tracker for application in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) vehicles. They innovatively designed an event-based star tracker that meets the requirements of improved operations for orbital spacecraft and rocket launch systems compared to the state-of-the-art star trackers currently in widespread use, and test.

Past winners include Tampa-based StemRad and AstroRad, a radiation shielding vest developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin. With initial funding from Space Florida, AstroRad was researched and tested at the Kennedy Space Center for the purpose of protecting astronauts in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The recent culmination of this important research was the successful lunar orbital flight of Astrorad, which was scientifically tested on the NASA Artemis I mission.

Established in 2013, the jointly funded program has provided critical support to projects that have a transformative impact on the aerospace industry. Through this cooperation, Florida-based companies have gained access to Israeli technology and innovation, and Israeli companies have benefited from the state’s thriving aerospace ecosystem. The Enterprise Floridas Israel Office has been instrumental in recruiting this partnership and project.

This partnership has not only strengthened the relationship between Florida and Israel, but has also facilitated the emergence of cutting-edge technologies and paved the way for a bright future for Florida’s aerospace and technology sector. To date, Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Agency have facilitated her $20 million in funding for significant and innovative research awards.

For more information, please visit www.spaceflorida.gov/israelpartnership.

