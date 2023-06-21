El Camino Health Launches Innovation Fund to Invest in New Healthcare Technologies to Advance Patient Care





Innovative projects in smart devices, mobile communications, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, etc.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today El Camino Health announces the launch of its Medical Innovation Fund. This ensures that the healthcare system stays at the forefront of new medical technologies and continuously adopts the latest medical technologies. Best practices to improve patient care. The fund was made possible by generous donations by local philanthropists Pamela and Edward Taft.

“At El Camino Health, our priority is to provide cutting-edge medicine and continuously improve services and patient outcomes,” said Dan Woods, Chief Executive Officer, El Camino Health. (CEO) said. “Thanks to this wonderful gift, the Taft Innovation Fund recognizes that we will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology and research, and the advanced technologies that enable world-class caregivers and staff to deliver the best possible medical experience and care.” It helps us to make technology accessible.”

Known for its commitment to innovation for over 50 years, El Camino Health introduced the first computerized physician order entry system in 1971. Since then, the medical system has been on the cutting edge of new tools, devices and technologies, most recently becoming the world’s first medical system. The world uses the FloPatch sepsis management system. El Camino Health is recognized as a pioneer in best practices to improve care, including the recent integration of mental health assessments into maternal and child care.

“We are very proud that El Camino Health is a community-based healthcare system that utilizes technology typical of large academic medical centers,” said Edward Taft. “We want to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care here in our community. We know we will continue to prioritize, develop pioneering programs, and provide consistent, personalized care.” Please cherish our community for years to come. ”

The Taft Innovation Fund will address emerging needs in five major categories: clinical care, medical technology, clinical research, compassionate care services and other emerging areas. The healthcare system is already on its first eight innovation projects, harnessing technology to revolutionize patient experience, care coordination and clinical outcomes. These projects are currently in various stages of implementation and are expected to be completed within the next 18 months, with new projects being continuously initiated.

A smart wearable device for monitoring patients at home or in the hospital and facilitating quick feedback and intervention. Fast and reliable mobile device-based communication systems improve response time, documentation and communication among clinical staff, creating a quieter and more therapeutic environment for patients. Personalized digital experiences guide patients through the personalized patient journey, from guidance and directions to health checks and reminders. A system that announces on a signboard when a staff member enters a room and tracks the location of equipment located throughout the campus. A faster, self-service, contactless check-in experience for visitors that enables safer, more secure processes and integrates infection control. Small robots that efficiently deliver specimens, drugs, food, and small medical supplies help staff provide timely care. Artificial intelligence and machine learning have improved the quality of diagnostic imaging, shortened the time to results, and ambient listening has eliminated the need for doctors to type on computers during patient visits. A virtual reality system that places the patient in her three-dimensional computer-generated environment. This has been proven to reduce pain, reduce anxiety, reduce the use of preoperative sedatives, and improve outcomes.

Pamela and Edward Taft have been giving to El Camino Health for over 20 years, beginning with a donation that launched the Imagine campaign to build a new patient tower on the campus of Mountain View Hospital. They assisted in the early development of a palliative care program and helped purchase the hospital’s first da Vinci surgical robot. The Pamela & Edward Taft Healing Space at the Cancer Center and the Taft Clinical Research Center were later named in honor of their assistance. They also invest heavily in nursing research and innovation, which has underpinned El Camino Health’s multiple magnet certifications for nursing excellence. Creative and forward-thinking, the Taft family strongly believe in supporting the communities they live in and hope their example will inspire others.

“With El Camino Health’s commitment to innovation, we are committed to supporting El Camino Health,” said Pamela Taft. “And we are excited to advance the important work El Camino Health is making to improve care in our communities. is exciting.”

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has been serving the Santa Clara County community for over 60 years. His two nonprofit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View are staffed with nationally recognized physicians and nurses and serve as primary care, multispecialty care, and emergency care centers throughout the region. El Camino Health aims to use cutting-edge technology and research to provide quality care to our patients, always putting results first and respect.

In addition to achieving excellent patient outcomes, these hospitals have been named one of the world’s best hospitals for 2022 by Newsweek magazine, become the first magnet hospital in the San Francisco Bay Area, and have earned 4 It has received numerous awards for clinical excellence, including consecutive designations. for good nursing.

Key service areas include cancer care, cardiovascular care, obstetric care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, respiratory care, and women’s health. For more information, visit elcaminohealth.org.

media contact

Christopher Brown, Director of Strategic Communications, El Camino Health[email protected] 650-694-3891

Source: Elcamino Health

