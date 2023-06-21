Conflict between Microsoft and Google could accelerate AI development





Microsoft and Google recently made significant investments in two of the most valuable companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, received a staggering US$10 billion (7.8 billion) investment from Microsoft, and Google invested US$300 million in Anthropic.

Both companies’ AI funding puts the ongoing race in the public eye. The battle for supremacy between Google and Microsoft is increasingly at the forefront of discussions about the future success of AI.

Google has made great strides in AI development, such as the invention of Transformers, a specific form of machine learning, algorithms being trained on data to improve tasks, and advances in technology that automates language translation and language acquisition. You have made significant contributions to the field. AI company Deep Mind.

Google has consistently been at the forefront of AI development, but has reached an important milestone with the introduction of ChatGPT. The California-based company OpenAI released his ChatGPT in November 2022, and his more advanced version, GPT-4, was announced in February 2023.

The advent of ChatGPT sparked widespread discussion about Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where machines surpass human intelligence. This was also the focus of a warning by Jeffrey Hinton, an influential figure in the AI ​​field. He gave several interviews after his departure from Google earlier this year, outlining his concerns about the technology.

As a result, there has been a surge in the number of research papers focusing on large-scale language models (LLMs), the AI ​​technology ChatGPT is based on. Other AI research areas, such as dialogue systems and information retrieval, may lose out.

In this rapid technological disruption, Google seems afraid of losing its technological supremacy and market supremacy.

Conflicting positions?

This concern is not unjustified. ChatGPT is created by a direct competitor and uses Google’s pioneering Internet search technology to generate huge profits. Additionally, the flow of talent from Google to his OpenAI, and OpenAI’s rapid growth, is a worrying trend for the search giant.

When OpenAI was founded, one of its principles was to open source software, which means that software is public and developers can share and modify it. Google, on the other hand, maintains a relatively consistent commercial approach when it comes to its plans and ambitions.

However, OpenAI’s recent move to commercialism and closed-source practices seems to contradict its original corporate philosophy.

ChatGPT has made good use of search technology developed by Google.Julio Benzin / Shutterstock

Some industry insiders have criticized OpenAI for its somewhat contradictory stance. The company claims to be an advocate for open source AI, but it’s a for-profit organization that doesn’t readily admit it.

This tension between OpenAI’s public image and business reality makes the rivalry with Google even more interesting.

One possible result of this competition is that AI technology will continue to evolve and improve due to the need to dominate the market. Google’s technology, once exploited for commercial purposes by OpenAI, will likely undergo further innovation.

This evolution not only enhances the capabilities of AI applications, but also significantly improves the user experience.

Microsoft’s corporate vice president, Yusuf Mehdi, recently felt the company didn’t need to overhaul its search landscape because even a one-point increase in market share means a $2 billion increase in value. said that This reduction in strategic ambitions is an attempt to reduce competitive pressure in the technology industry.

Enhanced monitoring

It’s worth noting that the relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI adds another layer to this complex competition. Google is also willing to invest in outside AI projects to expand its influence.

For example, the two companies’ investment in AI research firm Anthropic reflects Google’s strategy to maintain its technological lead through strategic partnerships.

One concern that resonates with many people, myself included, is the potential for misinformation, disinformation, and distortion caused by ChatGPT. The number of users exceeds his 200 million, serving about 2.53% of the world’s population.

Disinformation spread on social media significantly undermined trust in online content and reportedly influenced the 2016 US presidential election.

With ChatGPT’s huge user base, it’s possible that technology companies will manipulate conversations and subtly sway users’ preferences and decisions in many ways. Therefore, the need for stronger oversight and regulation of these large-scale language models is becoming increasingly urgent.

Despite the increasing competition in AI, Google remains a respected figure in the global tech industry. His AI race between Google and Microsoft promises exciting progress in the years to come as both companies push the boundaries of this technology.

From talent acquisition to strategic investment, the various strategies employed in the competition reflect the importance of stakes in the AI ​​landscape. Specifically, by acquiring top talent, these companies can improve their AI capabilities and become more competitive.

On the other hand, strategic investments will enable us to diversify and expand into new AI applications and areas, increasing our influence and market share in the AI ​​field. These actions highlight the high value and potential of AI technology in shaping our future.

