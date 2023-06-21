Here’s One Reason To Buy The Google Pixel Fold Over The Galaxy Z Fold 5 [Update]





2023 is shaping up to be a very important year for foldable devices, especially now that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be a strong competitor to the Google Pixel Fold. It’s not yet clear which phone will come out on top in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Pixel Fold showdown, but the Pixel Fold may have key hardware features that give it an edge.

If you’ve ever seen an image of the Pixel Fold and compared it to the leaked rendering of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you’ll notice that Google’s foldable has a different shape. It’s shorter and wider, and the difference is especially noticeable in the outer cover display. And that wide aspect ratio can be a huge advantage for mobile phones.

Pixel Fold could benefit from a wider display

(Image credit: Future)

As we pointed out in our first Pixel Fold hands-on, the phone’s wide cover display is pretty usable, especially when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s narrower options. And all the rumors and leaks so far have been about Galaxy. Z Fold 5 with almost the same design.

I found the Pixel Fold’s extra width to be a little less claustrophobic compared to Samsung’s taller, narrower display. This is especially true for typing, where the cover display turns out to be great for typing quick messages, eliminating the need to open and use the Pixel Fold’s main display.

That advantage extends to many other apps, aided by the fact that the Fold’s 17:5:9 aspect ratio isn’t all that different from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Not exactly the same, the Fold’s display is smaller than Google’s current flagship. But the similarities mean that the experience of viewing content on-screen is closer to what you’d experience on a non-foldable phone. Not so with the Z Fold’s narrow cover screen.

The wider display also makes the Pixel Fold easier to pocket than the Galaxy Z Fold. This is what Google emphasized in his first announcement at I/O 2023. Additionally, the Google Pixel product has spent a lot of time working on its form factor, according to his manager George Hwang.

The general idea is that Google will create a foldable phone that users will want to carry around and use. The result is a wider cover display and a much thinner presence than existing foldable products.

That means the Pixel Fold should be more comfortable when closed and look like a phone you’ll want to carry around. Not to mention the fact that its shape makes it easy to do so.

Samsung still has a home field advantage

(Image credit: Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

The design difference might help the Pixel Fold stand out, especially if the general public prefers a wider cover display, just as we thought so in our short time. But that doesn’t change the fact that Samsung is more established and has more of a foldable experience.

This meant more time spent fine-tuning and optimizing Android software and Samsung’s OneUI skins for the foldable platform, not to mention years spent developing foldable hardware. increase. Battery life, in particular, has seen some improvement over the past few years, and is expected to improve further thanks to the Z Fold 5’s use of the (presumably) ultra-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Battery life is also one of the things Google has issues with, especially with the Pixel 7 series. Samsung has also recently beaten it in what has traditionally been one of Google’s strongest attributes, the camera department.

Plus, given that the Pixel Fold costs exactly the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, it’s not like Google has the same affordable angle available to the mainstream Pixel series.

Samsung is nearly unbeatable in the U.S. foldable market, and may have positioned itself as the best foldable phone maker by almost default. But that doesn’t change the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z foldable phones are still great devices. Few things are as impressive as expensive, non-foldable phones, but they’re still great phones.

The Pixel Fold’s wide aspect ratio certainly gives it something fresh and useful, but until we can test both the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in-depth, it will give Google the edge it needs. It’s hard to say if enough is enough.

