Nine Tails Okitsune Tale TENOKE Free Download

In this Japanese-style RPG, the main character, Kohaku, a nine-tailed fox, transforms into various forms to capture evil spirits that are mischievously revealed, and grows as he solves a series of anomalies! The mischievous fox and the residents of the capital reject him. Can (Kohaku’s gender unknown!) save the capital of Nasubegara and bring peace to it safely…?

Features of this game

* More than just a Kawaii! Scenarios that make you think. * More than 20 characters with unique voices.

(Good for those who enjoy the production and dialogue of the characters more than the difficulty of the action and gameplay!) * The voices of the characters are in Japanese. * Available for both keyboard and gamepad. * Regardless of whether you are an individual or a company, and regardless of whether you monetize your business or not, you may use the game’s copyrighted material up to the final listings in your video and still image posts.

Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Downloader / Re packer set: TENOKEG Name file name: Nine_Tailed_Okitsune_Tale_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 1.1 GBMD5SUM: 3fa46541f5293e9af5be9de2249ba8

System requirements for Nine Tailed Okitsune Tale TENOKE

Before you start Nine Tailed Okitsune Tale TENOKE free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows macOS Minimum:

* OS: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10/11 (32-bit / 64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or later * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: DirectX 9 / OpenGL 4.1

minimum:

* OS: Mac OS X 10.10 or later * Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or later * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: OpenGL

<> “Nine-Tailed Okitsune Tale” <> (C) 2023 BAYACHAO <> RPG Maker MV <> This story is fictional and has nothing to do with any real person or organization. <>[Arrow keys]And [WASD]: moves[Z]And [Space]And [Enter]:Yes[X]And [esc]: cancel, open an item[Shift]: Attack * Configurations of keys and console settings are changeable in the “Options” section of the title. * The lower left UI is not accurate even if the key configuration is changed. * The window may appear fixed when the Shift key is pressed, but this can be changed in the settings on the Windows side. <> We are not responsible for any damage caused by work. <> Processing, modification, illegal use, piracy, resale, transfer, etc. are all prohibited. Any use of this work that is offensive to public order and morals is prohibited. Any video or still image utilizing the copyrighted material of the game may be submitted through the end of the offer, regardless of whether or not it is monetized by an individual or company. <> Please contact us at the email address [email protected] Unauthorized copying or quoting of the content provided is strictly prohibited, and please note that we cannot answer questions that are not related to our work.

