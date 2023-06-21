Meta and Google are among the top three highest-earning public companies in 2022.this is employee income





Facebook parent company Meta and Google parent company Alphabet are among the top three highest-paid public companies. According to the report, Meta ranks second in terms of median salary, with its employees earning an average wage of nearly $300,000 (around Rs 2.46 billion). According to The Wall Street Journal. Alphabet followed closely third with a median wage of $280,000 (about Rs 2.29 billion). However, real estate investment trust Vici Properties took the top spot with a median salary of around $415,000 (Rs 3.4 billion).

Alphabet and Meta have been hit by layoffs despite their high-paying positions. Together, these companies have laid off about 33,000 workers since 2022. The trend reflects a difficult year for the tech industry in terms of significantly reduced employee perks and headcount reductions.

The findings are based on data compiled by public company analyst MyLogIQ. Analysts looked at the median salary of 278 companies in the S&P 500 index.

The journal’s analysis also highlighted a wide pay gap between CEOs and median employees. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received a salary of $226 million, according to SEC filings. That was about 808 times the company’s average salary. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg received $28 million, 91 times the company’s average salary.

Although the median salary range for public companies in 2022 did not decline significantly from the previous year, it was disclosed because companies have some flexibility in determining the median salary for their employees. The report stressed that compensation figures may not fully represent the workforce as a whole.

Job cuts at Google and Meta

Google laid off 12,000 employees in January, but the heat has been felt since the end of last year. Meta made two layoffs. The first layoffs took place at the end of last year, when the company laid off 11,000 employees. This year, Meta laid off another 10,000 employees as part of its “Year of Efficiency” strategy.

The reasons behind these mass layoffs are multifaceted and may include factors such as strategic restructuring, changing market dynamics and cost optimization.

