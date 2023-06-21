Download photos and videos from your Google Album Archive before they disappear forever





You may not know Google Album Archive, but if you’ve used the Google apps and services associated with your Google Account a few years ago, you probably have photos and videos in Album Archive. This is an all-inclusive destination. For older media shared on Google services.

Google contacted users this month to announce that the Album Archive will be shutting down on July 19, 2023. You must use Google Takeout by that date to export the files you want to keep.

Not sure what an album archive is or how to use Google Takeout? We’ll tell you everything you need to know to avoid losing your old photos and videos. Learn more about what’s new in Google Maps and how to check out the next version for Android.

What is Google Album Archive?

The Google Album Archive is a repository of photos and videos you shared on older Google services like Hangouts (now Google Chat) and Google Plus. You can also include media from Blogger and Picasa Web Albums, old profile pictures, YouTube channel art, automatic backups, and more.

Some of the images and videos in the Album Archive are also available in Google Photos, Blogger, and Google Chat, while others exist only in the Album Archive. On July 19, 2023, Google will retire the Album Archive and delete the files within it.

How do I save photos and videos from Google Album Archive?

A custom link to Google Takeout automatically selects album archive data for export.

Google; Screenshot by CNET

To preserve media before it is deleted from the Google Album Archive, Google recommends using Google Takeout, their tool for exporting data. A customized Google Takeout link takes you directly to a page for downloading album archive data.

In Step 1, make sure the checkbox next to “AlbumArchive” is checked, then click the blue “Next Step” button to proceed to Step 2.

You can download files locally or transfer them to another location online.

Google; Screenshot by CNET

Next you need to decide where to save the file. You can receive a ZIP or TGZ file by email, or you can upload the file directly to another storage service such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, or Box. Once you have made your selections, click the blue Create Export button to start the download.

You will then receive confirmation that Google has started exporting your data and that the process may take a long time to complete (perhaps hours or days). You will receive an email when completed.

I only had about 5 MB of photos in my album archive, but within 2 minutes I received a confirmation email from Google saying the process was complete. You can then use Google Takeout to download his ZIP or TGZ files directly or manage your files with your storage service of choice.

Important Note: The Google Data Export link to download your data will only work for 7 days. If you wait longer than that, you will have to redo the takeout process.

Google Takeout data expires after one week.

Google; Screenshot by CNET

It’s not entirely clear which photos and videos will be available in various Google services in the future, as the emails Google sends to users differ slightly from the message on the album archive page. Check the files in your Album Archive and download any files you want to keep before July 19, 2023 to avoid losing them.

To learn more about Google, see how our new AI search tool works, or see how Google Shopping now lets you virtually try on clothes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/download-your-photos-and-videos-from-google-album-archive-before-theyre-gone-forever/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos