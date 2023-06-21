Migrate to Ads Inspector | Android | Google for Developers





The Mediation Test Suite has been deprecated in favor of Ad Inspector and will be retired on September 30, 2023. The document will also be deleted at that time.

To run real-time ad tests using the Ad Inspector, you’ll need to update your app. This guide outlines the steps to migrate to the Ad Inspector and a feature comparison between these tools.

How to migrate deletion of mediation test suites

Due to the deprecation of the mediation test suite, it is highly recommended to remove the artifact from your project.

Remove the mediation-test-suite artifact from your app-level build.gradle file. 0′ # Delete this line.implementation ‘com.google.android.ads:mediation-test-suite:3.0.0’ } … update the ad inspector program code

Replace the code that launches the mediation test suite with the equivalent code from the Ad Inspector.

Ad Inspector Java// Launches the Ad Inspector programmatically. MobileAds.openAdInspector(context, new OnAdInspectorClosedListener() { public void onAdInspectorClosed(@Nullable AdInspectorError error) { // Error will be non-null if Ad Inspector was closed due to an error. } }); Kotlin// Ad Inspector programmatically. MobileAds.openAdInspector(context) { // error will be non-null if the ad inspector was closed due to an error. } Mediation Test Suite Java// Remove this line. MediationTestSuite.launch(MainActivity.this); Kotlin// Remove this line. Start using the MediationTestSuite.launch(this) ad inspector

that’s it! Your app is now integrated with the Ads Inspector. Follow the instructions in the Ad Inspector documentation to perform real-time analysis of test ad requests in your app.

Why migrate to Ad Inspector?

The table below compares the features of the Ad Inspector and the Mediation Test Suite.

Feature Ad Inspector Mediation Test Suite Supported Google Mobile Ads SDK Versions 20.0.0 and higher 9.8.0 to 21.5.0 Troubleshooting third-party and custom event adapters Inspect all adapters associated with ad sources in your mediation configuration List View adapter initialization status to see if the adapter and 3p SDK can: View adapter initialization delay View adapter version View third-party SDK version Troubleshoot ad units All List ad units with ID and format Display name of ad unit set in AdMob UI Search ad unit by ID Ad test Load app launch ad Banner ad load Interstitial ad load Rewarded video ad Loading Rewarded interstitial ads Loading native ads View test ads within the tool Run single-bid or waterfall mediation ad source tests Newly added waterfall partners without the need for new Google mobile ads or SDK versions that support bid mediation partners Restrict ad requests to serve only ads from Google ad sources Troubleshoot ad requests View ad request logs Export full ad requests Visualize waterfall mediation chains Visualize bid auctions Inspect third-party bid parameters Batch test multiple ad sources Others Launch programmatically using provided APIs Launch using gestures No additional code required

It will be supported in future versions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.google.com/admob/android/migrate-to-ad-inspector The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos