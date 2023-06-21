InfoComm 2023: Innovations Demonstrated by Digital Advertising Technology Showcased at This Year’s Show





Held in Orlando, Florida, InfoComm 2023 brought together more than 250 exhibitors involved in digital display and digital advertising technology to showcase their best-in-class solutions. Through the latest innovations showcased at InfoComm 2023, delivering your advertising message and leveraging your investment has never been so wide open. Digital advertising technology companies such as Media Resources were excited to unveil his solutions for end-to-end visual communications at his three-day event, which featured numerous AV insights, sessions, and talks. rice field.

Another digital signage player participating in the InfoComm effort was Seneca. They showcased his ElementMP digital signage player with Verizon 4G connectivity. With 4G connectivity, these digital signage players can receive and display content updates in real time, regardless of location. Advertisers can instantly change their messages in response to changing circumstances or new data.

MarketScales ProAV Today spoke with Seneca Product Manager Jami McGraw at InfoComm 2023. He expressed enthusiasm about where digital advertising technology is headed, especially in terms of functionality.

Jamis’ thoughts

The function here is to hit someone at the edge and endpoint. This means that the endpoint will serve consensual ads that are tailored to you. No matter what you do, it helps with functionality. If you’re in the store, you’ll see relevant ads.

Once you start inserting your apps into sensible places like beacons and NFC, you’ll start getting valuable promotions that target not only your user/persona archetypes, but also the apps and things you use most often within your phone. . . So, in terms of behaviors and patterns, you get something more prescriptive, functional, and helpful, while also creating monetization that helps drive all these technological advances. Extend connectivity wherever there is connectivity.

No more sticking to ground connections or Wi-Fi signals here. You can now visit impressive locations such as charging stations, parks and recreational endpoints, and trailheads. Securely connected networks such as Verizon 5G LTE can run targeted ads without exploiting vulnerabilities.

The value we bring to our team and our commitment to taking you from inception to realization is a partner who will accompany you through the entire project.

Article by James Kent

