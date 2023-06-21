Nest WiFi Pro Review: Google’s WiFi 6E Mesh Is More Friendly Than Others





Google touts its mesh networking products as focusing on smart trade-offs to keep costs down and reach the masses. The company’s latest flagship, the Nest WiFi Pro, builds on its existing (and winning) formula by adding WiFi 6E. Part of its appeal, along with the Google branding, is the promise of regular free software updates and tight integration with most smart home players around the world. In head-to-head competition, the Nest WiFi Pro loses out to many competitors, but Google’s user-friendliness makes it the default option for nearly everyone.

hardware

As I mentioned in the main Mesh WiFi Buyer’s Guide, I’ve been using Google’s 1st gen version for years and also reviewed the 2nd gen Nest WiFi, so I feel like this is my territory . The Nest WiFi Pro was Google’s first to take his WiFi 6/6E, and it’s infuriating that it was omitted from the last model for cost reasons. As such, it cannot be integrated with existing Google/Nest WiFi hardware. That means you have to start over to upgrade.

Google

Google Google Nest WiFi Pro Pros One of the cheapest WiFi 6E systems on the market Easy to set up and use Built-in smart home integration Cons Not as fast or powerful as other WiFi 6E products Few pro features for advanced users

In terms of appearance, the Pro is an egg-shaped protrusion that is taller and takes up more space than its predecessor. Around the back, there’s a jack for a barrel power cable and two Ethernet ports that, according to Google, support wired speeds of 1 Gbps per router. Inside, it has a Cortex A35 dual-core 64-bit ARM CPU with 1 GB of RAM and 4 GB of storage, just like its predecessor. Choose from four colors: Snow, Linen, Fog and Lemongrass.

Nest WiFi Pro does not reserve part of its spectrum for dedicated backhaul. Instead, it dynamically routes traffic around available space for optimal performance. Many devices in the home don’t have the necessary components for access, so it’s mostly done in the 6 GHz band. Google adds that using 6GHz as a backhaul frees up a lot of space on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, improving performance for all other devices on the network.

One interesting tweak from the last model is that you won’t get the Pro with a built-in smart speaker. I never really liked the idea of ​​putting speakers inside a WiFi device, so this is a good thing. But I admit I loved having Spotify Connect on the original Nest WiFi in my kitchen without having to buy another speaker.

install

Being a Google product, Nest WiFi Pro should be relatively easy to install via your smartphone for most of the process. If you’re like me in this example and have already deployed Google Mesh, you should factory reset everything and wipe it to deactivate it. Once you’re done, simply connect your first node to your modem using an Ethernet cable (included) and let the app do the rest.

The Google Home app finds and launches new products waiting to be installed almost instantly. It took me 10 minutes to do the first one, during which I encountered a problem unrelated to the cable modem and required a reboot. It took me another 10 minutes to install the other nodes, but all I had to do was scan the QR code and follow the on-screen instructions.

This app does not provide advice on optimal node placement or identifying potential weaknesses. His website on Google recommends that the node should be placed between the primary and where his WiFi is needed in the house. That’s fine, but I wonder if more guidance would be helpful for novice users, especially if they’re struggling with structural issues with not getting a good signal in adjacent rooms.

performance

Photo Credit: Daniel Cooper/Engadget

I didn’t have many WiFi 6E-enabled devices in my home, and there was a considerable distance between my nearest node and my office, so I didn’t have much hope that switching to the new system would bring me much benefit. Still, when compared to his WiFi module in the office, which is connected to a modem via Ethernet, I found speeds jumping from about 120 Mbps to an average of 240 Mbps.

The only place the Nest WiFi Pro had a blazingly fast connection was in my infamous back bedroom. A room surrounded by Victorian (and modern) plumbing, which used to be a barren area for my old system, is now joined here. My speed dropped to 63 Mbps and I never noticed any slowdowns or stuttering. In fact, his WiFi performance in that room is more than adequate for working and making video calls.

Despite the low number of modules, the connection was solid, running from room to room without noticing a drop in connectivity. Equipped with all the devices we had scraped together, my kids and I ran around the house watching a lot of streaming video while walking to the furthest corners of the house and no one reported any problems. My average speed test dropped to close to 250 Mbps, and the connection was smooth enough for my purposes.

Additional features

Nest WiFi Pro supports Matter and Thread so you can control your smart home from the Google Home app. When I opened the app after installing new hardware, it asked if I wanted to connect to Philips Hue and iRobot products. But you can’t save plugging in an ethernet switch because you have to connect a Hue bridge. This is disappointing compared to, for example, some of his Eero models with built-in Zigbee units that can do away with the bridge entirely. But if you go all-out with Google Assistant, you can benefit from having it all connected within his one app.

A key selling point for Google’s network products is the promise to keep them up-to-date with software and security updates. The company has rolled out fairly regular updates over the past seven years and shows no signs of stopping just yet. I’m pretty happy with the performance of the first generation Google WiFi pack. If there’s a concern, it’s that Google sometimes discontinues products shortly after launch, so you risk investing in the company simply because you’re in a rush to get something better.

App and control

It would have been nice to be able to control Google WiFi through a standalone app, but these days it’s all wrapped up in the company’s Home app. It’s a good one-stop shop for your compatible smart home gadgets, but it’s not all-inclusive. When managing your network, you can see traffic by device and set priority access (or suspend connectivity) to any device on your network. You can also run speed tests and mesh connectivity tests to ensure optimal network performance.

Some of these features are not standard on other routers and you have to pay extra to access them. Others may offer even better deals. If you’re looking for more fine-grained control, you probably won’t find it in Nest. Google calls it a Pro router, but it’s meant to be more of a premium than a true professional. Some of the more core settings and browser-based control pages for power users are not accessible. Instead, it’s a locked-down, curated experience for those who want their Wi-Fi to work without too much fuss.

For parental control, you can set up groups within the Family WiFi menu to suspend multiple devices at once. You can also schedule access times. This is a feature that some other mesh products expect you to pay to use. There is no special way to filter individual websites, but you can designate some hardware to route through Google SafeSearch, blocking a broad range of online content. What the system lacks is fine-grained control for concerned parents or the ability to monitor browsing history on specific devices. But I’ve always believed that overzealous parenting only produces children who learn to hide what they’ve been doing since childhood.

wrap up

Google’s WiFi products have always offered a pretty acceptable blend of power, price and performance. We won’t get into the nitty-gritty of running a network, but you don’t have to pay a lot of cash either. It will appeal to those who don’t want to worry about more than running weird speed tests or setting up a guest network quickly and without stress. Products like the TP-Link XE75 may run faster and offer more features, but at this price, Google has stayed true to its ethos of making good compromises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/nest-wifi-pro-review-googles-wifi-6e-mesh-is-more-approachable-than-the-rest-130029818.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos