Agritech Startup N-Drip Announces $44M Series C in Irrigation Innovation





N-Drip, an Israel-based agricultural technology company that develops irrigation technology, announced Wednesday a $44 million Series C round. The company said the round could be extended due to investor demand. Investors include Liechtenstein Group, Hamilton Lane, Natural Ventures, as well as previous round investors Granot Group, Bridges Israel, Kibbutz Ein Harod Ehud, and a US-based investment Contains a group of houses. N-Drip has raised a total of $80 million to date, with this round estimated to value him at $200 million.

Co-founded by Professor Uli Shani, Dr. Ariel Halperin and Ran Ben Ou, the company enables farmers to irrigate fields that were previously irrigated by floods, using only gravity, without external energy. holds various patents around the world. Filter water or propel it across a field. A gravity-driven micro-irrigation system that enables farmers to irrigate more accurately and efficiently optimizes yields without the need for expensive pumps or pressure-based filters. It was invented by Professor Uli Shani, who is also the chairman and chief technology officer of the company. board member.

Led by CEO Eran Pollak, former Deputy Director of the Budget Office of the Israeli Ministry of Finance, N-Drip has nearly 100 employees and currently operates in 17 countries, with a particular focus on the United States, India and Australia. I’m putting

N-Drip has seen impressive growth, with a seven-fold increase in 2022, and more than three-fold growth expected this year, Pollack said. This funding round will support the company’s rapid growth while simultaneously seeking solutions that will allow farmers and policy makers to continue growing food and fiber with less water due to the global water crisis. Farmers of all sizes, in all regions, of all sizes, rely on our innovative technology to ensure stability and continuous farm incomes, while contributing to meaningful reductions in agricultural greenhouse gas emissions globally. you can participate in initiatives.

According to the company, farmers who switch from flood irrigation to N-Drip routinely see 50% less water, up to 33% higher yields, 50% less fertilizer, and 50% fewer greenhouse gases such as carbon and methane. Achieved. Up to 85%.

“We look forward to supporting the global implementation of N-Drip irrigation technology, especially in rice,” said Johannes Meran, CEO and Managing Partner of Liechtenstein Group. “The N-Drips technology fits very well with RiceTec and its technology on direct-seeded herbicide-tolerant rice. We believe we have the power to virtually eliminate emissions.”

