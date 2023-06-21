Mastercard Expands Global Partnership to VALORANT Esports





The Priceless Experience is now part of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT).

Riot Games and Mastercard today announced they are extending their longstanding relationship to global events across the VCT.

Fans will notice that this iconic MC logo has already appeared on the VCT Masters broadcast currently airing from Tokyo. More action is planned for VCT Champions in Los Angeles later this summer.

“As one of the first brands to discover the energy and passion that Riot esports brings to fans around the world, Mastercard is excited to expand this partnership as it brings the power of its priceless experience to VALORANT Esports. I’m excited about it,” said Leo Faria. , Global Head of VALORANT Esports at Riot Games. “The VALORANT Champions Tour is focused on building a bold and inclusive new kind of global sport for a new generation, and we are excited to work with Mastercard in our effort to bring next-level experiences to our vibrant community. looking forward to it.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mastercard to the VALORANT family, and to represent our global player base in a diverse, inclusive and sustainable partnership,” said Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of VALORANT at Riot Games. We look forward to working together on a sexual project.” “VALORANT aims to be truly global, and I can’t wait to explore everything we can create for our players at her VALORANT Champions in my hometown of Los Angeles later this year,” she said. “

“Mastercard has been a valued partner to League of Legends esports for many years, providing immeasurable benefits to players and fans,” said Jonathan Zweig, chief commercial officer at Riot Games. We are excited to expand into the growing VALORANT esports ecosystem.” As we are experiencing rapid growth across our global player base and gearing up for the VALORANT Champions in Los Angeles later this summer, now is the time to bring them into the VALORANT esports family. It’s the perfect time to pick it up. ”

For more information, read this blog post from Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

