Ping Launches G430 LST 3-Wood





Gear: PING G430 LST 3 Woods Price: $600 with PING Alta CB Black, Mitsubishi KaiLi White, or Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX Shaft and Golf Pride 360 ​​Tour Velvet Grips Specs: 169cc Volume with Adjustable Hosel, Titanium Face and chassis, carbon fiber crown and tungsten soleplate. 15 degrees only.

Who it’s for: Golfers looking for a low-spin, distance-focused 3-wood with the latest technology.

Skinny: Ping uses technology used in the G430 LST driver, adding extra weight to the bottom of a new low-spin 3-wood for fast-swinging golfers to use as a driver replacement on tee shots and shots I created a club that can A powerful club that attacks long par 5s from the fairway.

Details: The Ping G430 family launched in North America in January, while the G430 LST 3 wood was quietly offered individually to PGA Tour pros this spring. This is the most technologically advanced fairway wood in Phoenix, Arizona. ever created by a company based on

Most fairway woods are designed with stainless steel. Because stainless steel is strong. However, in the last few seasons, some brands have toyed with the multifaceted design usually associated with drivers. The G430 LST 3-wood fits that category.

Pin G430 LST #3 Wood

Using titanium in the face and carbon fiber in the crown allowed Ping to add massive tungsten sole weights to lower the center of gravity. (pin)

Like the PING G430 LST driver, the G430 LST 3 wood, available only in a 15 degree version, has a carbon fiber crown that wraps around the sides of the club to reduce weight on top of the head. It saves about 5.5 grams of weight compared to a stainless steel crown of the same size.

The G430 LST 3 Wood also features a 2041 Beta Titanium face and a Ti 8-1-1 body. Titanium, typically used for drivers, is significantly lighter than the stainless steel often used for fairway woods and bends more efficiently at impact, helping golfers generate more ball speed and distance. increase.

The weight savings are concentrated in the bottom of the club in the form of an 80-gram tungsten sole weight. By lowering the center of gravity position downward and backward, it encourages shots that fly higher while suppressing the amount of spin.

The adjustable hosel allows players and fitters to increase or decrease loft up to 1.5 degrees, so this 3-wood can loft as low as 13.5 degrees and as high as 16.5 degrees.

This article originally appeared on GolfWeek

