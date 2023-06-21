



Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States and publisher of USA Today, has taken legal action against Google, accusing the tech giant of trying to monopolize advertising technology and dominate the online advertising market. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, Gannett, who owns more than 200 daily newspapers, said Google’s control over online ad-buying tools would force publishers to sell ad space to companies owned by Alphabet at low prices. He claims that he has no choice but to do so. As a result, Gannett argues, Google has an “exorbitant monopoly profit” while publishers and ad-tech competitors are suffering from steep revenue declines.

In an opinion piece published in USA Today, Gannett CEO Mike Reed underscored the vital role of digital advertising in the online economy, saying that without free and fair competition in the digital advertising space, publishers will lose news. He said he could not invest in the room. Gannett seeks to address what it perceives as an unfair advantage enjoyed by Google in the advertising market, including actual, punitive and triple damages.

Google Ads vice president Dan Taylor responded to the allegations, saying Gannett’s allegations were baseless. Taylor argued that publishers have multiple options when it comes to ad technology and that using Google’s services will secure the majority of their revenue.

The lawsuit adds more legal pressure to Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which already faces regulatory scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions. On June 14th, the European Union filed a similar lawsuit against Google, suggesting the company could be asked to sell some of its advertising technology. In addition, the US Department of Justice has previously filed another lawsuit against Google, involving 17 states, and another state group led by Texas is also taking legal action.

Google’s advertising revenue will reach $224.5 billion in 2022, accounting for nearly 80% of Alphabet’s total revenue, and was a key driver of Alphabet’s $60 billion profit. Revenue from advertising allows Google to offer a number of free services, including much of its email, Android, and YouTube video platforms. Google’s advertising revenue remained steady at $54.5 billion in the first quarter of this year, compared with a year ago.

Like many newspapers, Gannett, based in McLean, Va., is facing challenges from declining advertising revenue, as about 86% of Americans read their news online. Digital advertising has become his $200 billion industry, nearly eight times what it was in 2009, while newspaper advertising revenue has plummeted by nearly 70% over the same period. Gannett emphasized that the company’s print circulation has declined by nearly 20 percent in 2020 and 2021, leading to the closure of more than 170 publications since its merger with Gatehouse Media in 2019.

Gannett shares closed at $1.86 on Tuesday, down 70% since the merger closed in November 2019.

