Why Companies Leak New Product Details and How They Profit From The Rumors





Apple’s recent announcement of Vision Pro, the company’s first augmented and virtual reality (VR) headset, should come as no surprise to anyone following the Apple news rumors that have been circulating for years. was.

Apple products have a long history of creating ripples of rumor and speculation long before they are released. For example, in late 2009, tech blog MacRumors.com suggested that Apple intended to call its next tablet computer the iSlate, without fully verified evidence. Other rumors about the device turned out to be partly correct, with possible features and upcoming release timings being discussed. Of course, the iSlate was finally launched by Apple in April 2010 as his iPad tablet.

In this case, the lack of solid information contributed to the ambiguity, and the same thing happened with Apple’s Vision Pro headset. By discussing issues such as purpose, price, and appearance before launch, consumers and competitors begin to develop ideas about the product, and even the accessories and apps that will go along with it. We also begin to think about how the market and the lives of consumers will change as a result. Often there is little or no solid information.

Academic research classifies rumors as information that is passed from person to person for the lack of a safe standard of evidence. Rumors are a type of information that may or may not be true or even true.

Rumors usually start when there is some ambiguity about future events. As such, product innovation rumors are speculated about upcoming products and updates. The source can be someone like a contributor to an online technology blog, but it can also originate from within the company itself.

It may seem paradoxical for an innovative company like Apple to leak new design products, but such rumors drive up stock prices, test industry and consumer reactions, and get ahead of competitors. there is a possibility. Other competitors and companies developing accompanying products and services may also benefit from rumors. Such information helps you make decisions under time pressure as you try to keep up with fast-paced changes in industries such as technology.

For companies like Apple, rumors of product innovation can act as preliminary knowledge. Rumors are often used to fill in the gaps as investors, analysts and media as well as competitors seek to gather as much information as possible about upcoming innovation directions.

gossip that moves the market

Leaks are often frowned upon by companies because, as research has well documented, they can move the market. In the case of Apple’s recent VR headset launch, rumors sparked the stock to an all-time high by the day of his June 5, 2023 debut. As soon as Apple announced his hefty US$3,499 headset, the price tag plummeted again (but costing $2,729).

Rumors can also have strategic influence on competitors. Amid pre-launch whispers all over the internet about Apple’s new VR headset, competitor Meta has launched a new edition of his VR product for a seventh of Apple’s price.

Meta also recently released a new VR Google.boomen jappet/shutterstock

However, research into the impact of breaches on corporate performance presents a complex picture. For example, one simulation study found that although there is a short-term risk of leakage, such as competitors obtaining commercial information, it ultimately benefits the company in the long run. Did. For example, as new project details emerge, companies may be approached about new R&D partnerships with other companies in their ecosystem.

This allows organizations to selectively leak specific product details, such as code and other intellectual property. For Apple, for example, this helps generate relevant contributions from app developers in other organizations.

Selective disclosures can therefore help inform other parties about possible product directions, especially when such information is difficult to obtain otherwise. But companies should always negotiate how openness as a strategy works in tandem with the need for intellectual property protection.

This tends to create leaks in competitive markets where product plans need to draw attention, generate buzz about upcoming products, and discourage consumers from buying competing products. It explains why. It also helps employees and managers of competitors of other companies and producers of accompanying products and services respond quickly.

Hadrian/Shutterstock Ambiguity Fuels Rumors

Companies in innovative sectors such as technology, according to our research, can face an ambiguous nascent market environment with unclear customers, undefined product characteristics, and unestablished industry value chains. There is a nature. In such situations, rumors can be useful for managers making technical design decisions to reflect the arguments and expectations of producers and consumers.

In such market conditions, rumors can be helpful to investors and analysts who need reassurance not only about an organization’s financial prospects, but also about its strategy.

Due to the effects of ambiguity and relative lack of information in the innovation process of technology products, people tend to devour rumors to gain new knowledge, even if it is preliminary. For this reason, technology blogs that share rumors have become important information brokers, followed by big investors and even corporate analysts to glean information on potential strategic prospects for companies.

So when you listen to rumors about new technology, remember that the rumors are often based on unverified information. It’s fun to follow, but time will tell if such leaks are true or false.

