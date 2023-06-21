Loral Revitalizes the CJK Beauty Triangle with Big Bang Beauty Tech & Innovation Challenge





What Happened: LOral kicked off the North Asia Big Bang Beauty Technology & Innovation Challenge at Viva Technology, Europe’s largest startup and technology event, in Paris on June 15th. The North Asia Big Bang Program is the first regional open innovation platform focused on driving the joint development of new beauty products and experiences across the influential beauty markets of China, South Korea and Japan. Program winners receive support to create future-proof innovations and accelerate the market process.

In South Korea, LOral will partner with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups (MSS) to support promising start-ups in the fields of digital and artificial intelligence-infused beauty equipment, beauty technology, skin diagnostics and delivery systems.

In Japan, the initiative, which will be deployed in partnership with J-Startup and Hello Tomorrow, will focus on sustainable beauty and green science, leveraging Japan’s strengths in biotechnology and eco-friendly technology.

LOral piloted the Big Bang program in China for three years, during which time it collaborated with 1,500 Chinese startups and fostered over 50 projects.

Commenting on the expansion of the program to South Korea and Japan, Barbara Lavanos, Deputy CEO of Research, Innovation and Technology, Loral Group, commented: “At Loral, we embrace and nurture innovation and believe in open innovation through partnerships.” Therefore, we work with innovative start-ups, SMEs, institutions and governments to inspire and Inspirational. The signing of the memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s MSS is an important milestone for Loral’s progress as a leader in open innovation in North Asia. We look forward to working with Chinese, Korean and Japanese startups through the Big Bang program to expand North Asian creativity and innovation globally.

The Jing Take: The Group’s latest announcement is a major step forward in the North Asia Beauty Triangle, accelerating open innovation in the unique and dynamic CJK (China, Japan, Korea) beauty ecosystem.

LOrals North Asia Zone, comprising Hong Kong, Japan, mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan, will be established in 2021 and accounted for 29.6% of the group’s global turnover last year.

Leveraging its research and innovation centers in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, LOrals seeks to leverage the unique strengths and synergies of North Asian markets across the public and private sectors in science, technology and market innovation. It’s a profitable move.

From global influence through Korean pop culture and beauty technology, to the fast-paced and ever-changing Chinese consumer and high digitalization, to Japan’s focus on sustainable beauty and green science, this new The platform will enable the ecosystem to transform consumer trends more efficiently. Support collaboration and scale innovation on a global scale.

Fabrice Megabane, President of North Asia Zone and CEO of Loral China, said: North Asia is the world’s most dynamic beauty market. Leveraging the unique Beauty Triangle Innovation Ecosystem and our strong research and innovation expertise in China, South Korea and Japan, the Big Bang Program in North Asia will continue to grow through open innovation on disruptive beauty solutions with start-ups. We believe in unleashing the power of co-creation. We work with partners across China, South Korea and Japan. Inspire the world with North Asian innovation and create the beauty that moves the world.

