John JD Mattera Scholarship for Technology Entrepreneurs Supports Next Generation of Innovative Business Leaders





BOCARATON, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The John J.D. Matera Scholarship for Technology Entrepreneurs announced, offering $1,000 to qualified undergraduate or high school students with a passion for technology and innovation. One-time prizes are offered. This scholarship aims to support and inspire the next generation of tech-savvy business he leaders who will revolutionize the industry with their innovative ideas.

Founded by John J.D. Matera, a well-respected figure in the fintech and investment industry, the scholarship is open to current business or technology undergraduates enrolled in an accredited university in the United States, or to university. It is intended for high school students admitted to If you are in the United States for the purpose of pursuing a business or technical degree.

To apply for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must submit an original essay of no more than 1,000 words addressing thought-provoking questions such as: “Identify global industries that are poised for significant transformation and discuss how innovative technology business ideas can transform them.” It works. ”

Scholarship winners are selected based on their ability to think critically and creatively about the future of industry and technology. Factors such as market feasibility, scalability and potential social, economic and environmental impacts of the proposed business idea are also considered.

The scholarship application deadline is November 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on his December 15th, 2023.

“As part of my commitment to supporting the next generation of innovators, I am excited to announce the John J.D. Mattera Scholarship for Technology Entrepreneurs,” said JD Mattera. “Through this scholarship, I hope that students will achieve their dreams and make a positive impact in their field. I look forward to

The John JD Mattera Scholarship for Technology Entrepreneurs is a great opportunity for college and high school students who are passionate about technology and innovation to showcase their skills and creativity. This scholarship provides financial assistance and recognition to those who have the potential to revolutionize an industry with their innovative ideas. For scholarship application and details, please visit https://johnmatterascholarship.com/john-mattera-scholarship/.

Website: https://johnmatterascholarship.com

