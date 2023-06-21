Google accuses Microsoft of anti-competitive behavior in Azure cloud





Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian speaks at the Google Cloud Next event in San Francisco on April 9, 2019.

Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

After years of defending itself against allegations of monopoly conduct across the United States and Europe, Google has issued its own complaint about anti-competitive behavior by longtime rival Microsoft.

In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, Google accused Microsoft of using unfair licensing terms to “lock in customers” to dominate the cloud computing market.

The letter was sent in response to a broad FTC request for comment on potential anticompetitive behavior in the cloud industry. An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment further.

Google singled out Microsoft in its complaint, arguing that through its flagship Windows Server and Microsoft Office products, it could make it difficult for the company’s vast array of customers to use anything but its Azure cloud infrastructure products. claimed. Google described Microsoft’s licensing restrictions as a “complex web” that prevents companies from diversifying their enterprise software vendors.

Google also said such controls represent significant national security and cybersecurity risks. It highlighted a series of cyberattacks involving Microsoft products, including the SolarWinds breach. Both Microsoft and Google have active cybersecurity efforts to respond to and research cyberthreats.

Google is well aware of antitrust concerns. In January, the U.S. Department of Justice filed its second antitrust lawsuit in more than two years against Google’s advertising business.

The first lawsuit filed by the department in October 2020 under the Trump administration accused Google of using its monopoly power to cut off competition in Internet search through exclusivity agreements. The case is scheduled to go to trial in September.

Google also faces three other antitrust lawsuits from a large group of state attorneys general, including one focused on its advertising business, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In its FTC letter, Microsoft also argued that Oracle’s practices are harmful to customers.

“With overly complex contracts that try to lock customers into their own ecosystems, companies like Microsoft and Oracle are not only forcing customers into monolithic cloud models, but also limiting choice and costing customers money,” Google said. increasing and hindering growth and growth.” Digital his ecosystem is thriving in the US and around the world. ”

In the 1990s, Microsoft was involved in one of the most notorious antitrust cases in US history. The company has been accused of using its dominance in desktop software to lure consumers to its Internet browsers, killing competition from upstarts such as Netscape. The case was won by the government and ultimately forced Microsoft to allow PC makers to use third-party browsers.

WATCH: Microsoft could hit $500 in 5-7 years

