



A Manhattan man who thought Google was secretly trying to torture him crashed his car into a building near Search Engine City headquarters on Tuesday, killing a 12-year-old girl and two women, according to police and court documents. injured.

At least one gas can was found near the suspect’s car, with a sign declaring torture by Google. For years, the suspects have claimed that the tech giant abused all their devices by suddenly giving them bright flashes.

Jason Bitton, a 34-year-old Upper East Side resident who claimed to have driven for Uber at least once, lost control of his white Ford Fusion and was killed around 6:10 p.m. I ran onto the pavement on 15th and 10th Avenues in New York City. Chelsea Police announced.

Police said the man hit a pedestrian under the age of 10 and two nearby women, aged 47 and 50.

It then struck a glass-enclosed building on the corner about two blocks from Google’s 2.9-million-square-foot, 15-story local headquarters, officials said.

All three pedestrians were taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village and confirmed in stable condition.

It is unknown if they are relatives or know each other.

A man is seen driving into a Manhattan building near Google’s local headquarters on Tuesday, with a sign near his car reading “Google tortured me.” Video by Ed Quinn (FreedomNewsTV)

Bitton was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts each of attempted assault, attempted reckless endangerment and attempted reckless driving, police said.

His arraignment was pending Wednesday.

According to a video shot by Freedom News TV, a cardboard sign bearing the words “Google Tortured Me”, at least one gas can and vial, clothing and other items were found in the vehicle Bitons was involved in. It was seen lying on the ground next door.

Mr Biton’s Facebook page shows his long-held allegations that Google had been tortured to the point of physical and mental torture.

A 12-year-old girl and two women were injured in the crash, police said. Video by Ed Quinn (FreedomNewsTV)

Perhaps Google thinks it’s okay to torture someone across the Android OS ecosystem, with no security updates in almost four years, he wrote in a December 2021 post. rice field.

America has collapsed, he wrote in a July 2020 post that included a video of himself outside the NYPD 20th Precinct as he showed up to file a cybercrime complaint. .

The constitution is undermined by big technology.new york city bureaucrats [sic] With so much focus on using AI in the wrong places, especially in social control, why should you look around?

A complaint filed by Bitton against Google in the Brooklyn Supreme Court in 2019 includes allegations that the company had covert access through Bitton’s devices to injure and harass.

Police said Jason Bitton was charged with three counts each of attempted assault, attempted reckless endangerment and attempted reckless driving. Video by Ed Quinn (FreedomNewsTV)

The complaint also reveals that Bitton was diagnosed with extreme photophobia under suspicion of “torture” and visited the hospital multiple times with debilitating headaches, eye pain, spine and body pain.

In a second court filing, Bittons’ evidence included innocuous verbal recordings of Google employees for whom Bittons allegedly provided coloring services as an Uber driver. It is stated.

The document also shows that Bittons’ motion was denied.

Near the car were gas cans, pill bottles, clothing, and a sign that read, “Google tortured me.” Video by Ed Quinn (FreedomNewsTV)

The court is sympathetic to Bittons’ lingering injuries and physical illness, but is simply unable to file a complaint in its current form, the filing said.

Bitton was arrested in 2009 for pushing his mother inside a communal apartment and threatening to kill her with a knife, The Post reported at the time.

He was arrested at the time on suspicion of attempted assault and was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Additional reporting by Rthvika Suvarna

