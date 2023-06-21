FIME 2023 kicks off today, Heath Technology innovations in the spotlight





The Florida International Medical Expo (FIME) kicked off today at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the show.

Hosted by Informa Markets, FIME will bring together over 1,200 exhibitors, including 330 new exhibitors, and welcome over 50,000 attendees from over 50 countries. Over the next three days, the event will create a hub for knowledge exchange and shaping the future of healthcare. The show offers healthcare and medical professionals his unique B2B platform. Through dedicated conference tracks, we will also shed light on the latest trends in innovation, start-ups and artificial intelligence.

Mayor Gelber said: We are thrilled to welcome all of our show-goers to Miami. With over 1,000 exhibitors, FIME is vital in stimulating the economy. But the real reason we are so happy to welcome the global medical community here is that you are doing such an important job, showcasing some of the greatest advancements in medicine that play a life-saving role. It’s from Your work is vital to global health, and that is why we are so grateful that you have chosen our city to host your exhibition.

Dr. Mukesh Agrawal, Head of International Business & Strategy at TI-Medtech, an exhibitor at the show, said: We are an India based distributor and manufacturer focusing on medical consumables such as sutures. Latin America and the United States are important markets for us and we have also recently applied for US Food and Drug Administration approval, which will take approximately 3-5 months.

We are active in several parts of Latin America and participating in FIME will allow us to further expand our horizons in this region. The event is an important platform for start-ups like ours to interact with prospective distributors, channel partners and hospital representatives to generate traction to promote our products in this country. can.

Dr. Mukesh Agrawal at FIME 2023

Commitment to sustainability

The FIME team has stepped up its commitment to sustainability for this year’s event. The trade fair will incorporate several sustainability practices into its operations, from responsible management of exhibition waste, to the introduction of reusable books, to offering exhibitors the option to choose environmentally friendly stands. I’m in.

Central to the event is Miami-Dade Animal Services (MDAS), a local organization dedicated to finding homes for over 650 pets. “We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to adopt these pets for this event,” said an MDAS representative. “This will not only help shelter pets, but it will also raise awareness about the importance of pet vaccination and sterilization.”

Informa Markets FIME Exhibition Director Gil Alejo concluded: We are thrilled to bring the entire healthcare and technology community to Miami Beach and this beautiful venue once again for another great event. The entire FIME team has worked hard to create the best experience possible. This year’s event will offer several new features on the exhibit floor, including the Intelligent Health He Pavilion and the Transformation Zone. On behalf of the entire team, I wish you all the best for the rest of the week.

