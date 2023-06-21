World Economic Forum: India’s Giftolexia, Xacmaz, EVOLUTIONQ and Next Big Innovation Named to WEF’s 100 Most Promising Tech Startups





The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday added Gift to its annual list of the 100 Most Promising Tech Trailblazers, made up of companies making strides in sustainability, advanced manufacturing and inclusive healthcare. It has appointed four Indian companies, including Lexia Solutions and Zakumaz Technology. Two other Indian companies on the list are EvolutionQ, which offers quantum-safe cybersecurity products that help customers deploy and manage quantum technologies across their networks, and customizable quantum security products to bridge the gap between organs. Next Big Innovation Labs, which is developing a 3D bioprinter. Understand demand and availability via 3D bioengineered organs.

Giftolexia Solutions develops a deep technology-enabled screening tool that identifies dyslexia risk in school children by analyzing gaze patterns.

Xacmaz Technology develops a platform that transforms satellite data into climate intelligence for climate risk, ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment and carbon markets. The global list also includes Farmerline (Ghana), which connects farmers, agribusinesses and governments to form end-to-end holistic solutions to challenges in the sector.

In Israel, Electriq Global is pioneering new ways to separate hydrogen from water to produce renewable energy alternatives to fuel. CarbonCapture in the US removes CO2 from the atmosphere with direct air capture technology.

“The 2023 Tech Pioneers Group is already making a difference in industries around the world.The people chosen will be at the forefront of the innovation and disruption needed to solve the world’s most pressing problems. We are,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Community at WEF. . Find stories that interest you. This year’s Technology Pioneers cohort includes startups from 31 economies, one-third of which are led by female CEOs. The United States has the most companies with her 29, followed by China with her 12. US-based ClimateAI applies artificial intelligence to climate risk modeling, and its platform provides short- and long-term insights into weather and climate impacts.

Based in Switzerland, Transmutex aims to develop non-self-sustaining chain reaction nuclear systems capable of producing carbon-free energy with maximum safety. Meanwhile, US-based Huue is using biotechnology to develop sustainable dyes to reduce chemical use in its fashion supply chain.

Based in China, M20 Genomics develops single-cell sequencing technologies to effectively diagnose diseases and deliver appropriate treatments. Dot from South Korea is a pioneer in smart technology for the blind and deafblind, helping them live more independent lives.

U.S.-based Boston Materials develops advanced materials that are lightweight, corrosion resistant, and have energy diffusion capabilities. Based in the UK, Monolith enables engineering subject matter experts across industries to reduce costly and time-consuming testing and reduce product development time.

Being named a Technology Pioneer, this year’s company joins a group of alumni that includes Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter, Wikimedia and many more.

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers Community consists of early stage companies from around the world who are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations that are poised to have a major impact on business and society.

The WEF provides the community with a platform to partner with public and private sector leaders to contribute to new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build resilience for the future.

