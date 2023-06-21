Google accuses Microsoft of tricking customers into signing cloud services deals





Google has filed a formal complaint with the Federal Trade Commission accusing competitor Microsoft of tricking customers into signing deals for its Azure cloud server business, The Information reported Wednesday. rice field.

In this photo illustration, it is owned by a US file hosting and cloud computing service. [+] Microsoft, you will see the Azure logo on your smartphone screen. Photo illustration: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty Images

Microsoft has been accused by Google of using the license terms of its Office 365 productivity software to lock customers into individual contracts with its Azure cloud server business, according to the report.

This isn’t the first time Google has pursued Microsoft with antitrust authorities. European regulators were urged earlier this year by search giant Google to investigate Microsoft’s “anti-competitive behavior,” Reuters reported.

Three of Microsoft’s European rivals, OVHcloud, Italy’s Aruba SpA and Danish Cloud Company, also argued that their practices made it expensive and difficult for cloud users to migrate to their competitors, citing the European Union. filed a complaint with the competition watchdog.

Microsoft pledged last month to change its European operations in response to complaints.

Amazon Web Services is the world’s largest cloud services provider, followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

The cloud computing business has come under increasing regulatory scrutiny recently as it is dominated by a few players and its role becomes increasingly important as more companies move their services to the cloud. . In March, the FTC said it would seek “information about the commercial practices of cloud computing providers, including issues related to their market power, competitive impact, and potential security risks.” asked. The FTC does not sue individual consumer complaints. Complaints are one of many factors that the FTC collects before it initiates a formal investigation, which must be completed before the FTC can take any action.

Over the past six months, Microsoft has been hit with a series of antitrust complaints, including one that blocked the European Competition and Markets Authority’s takeover of game company Activision Blizzard. The FTC also filed a lawsuit to block the merger. The acquisition was supposed to be the largest in gaming history, but the agency said it would give Microsoft’s Xbox console and cloud gaming platform exclusive access to Activision’s long list of titles, stifling competition. claimed. Microsoft has appealed the ruling.

Sony uses Starfield as defense against Microsoft Activision acquisition (Forbes)

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard (Forbes)

Merger of professional services leaders strengthens Google Cloud ecosystem (Forbes)

