New Google Pixel Ad Claims iPhone Hitting Top [Video]





The last time a Google ad explicitly featured the iPhone was the Phone X in 2019. Google has relaunched his Best Phones Forever campaign, which consists of five ads highlighting the advantages the Pixel has over the iPhone.

The premise of this ad series is a talking iPhone 14 Pro (with a Siri-like voice), a Pixel 7 Pro, and a Pixel Fold (with a Google Assistant-like voice) that have decided to stop being rivals and become friends. This ad campaign has his Mac vibe, with his PC from 2006 to 2009 portrayed by John Hodgman and Justin Long as his Apple computer.

Despite such settings, this is, of course, an ad used to highlight what the Pixel is capable of compared to the iPhone. Most poignant is “Plateau,” which alludes to the iPhone hitting a plateau, especially with the 14 series.

iPhone: Well, when I turned 14, things changed. Pixels: Wow, 14 years old! A big one-four. iPhone: When I was your age, people used to show me off to their friends. Pixel: Still doing it! you are legendary iPhone: It’s not the same. Seeing your friends complimenting your photos is so sharp! Pixels: Unblur your photos. No need to tell anyone. iPhone: Please stop. Astrophotography mode, call assist, 30x zoom. You will be able to do many things that I may never be able to do. Pixel: No, don’t say that! iPhone: True. Actually I’m jealous of your AI.

While the iPhone is very strong to reach that generation, camera innovation is always an area of ​​continuous improvement, so the opinion that the iPhone never can do that is a bit strong. Of course, iMessage is treated and alluded to as the iPhone’s only significant feature, but on the other hand it ends with a denunciation of the current lack of USB-C.

Pixel: But what about the blue bubbles? Very blue. iPhone: Bubbles! Bubbles! Is the color of the bubbles all I have to show on earth? Pixel: Yes! iPhone: I have been the most popular writer at concerts for over ten years. Pixel: Preach! iPhone: I’m in the pocket of the most powerful people-[CHIME OF BATTERY DYING]

Pixel: Ah, quick! Somebody get me a Lightning Charger!

There are dedicated ads for astrophotography (where the Pixel says “Andromeda”), reverse wireless charging (with a reference by Ted Lasso), and the Pixel’s free Google One VPN (5 years).

The final ad is called ‘Opening Up’, and it shows the 7 Pro replacing the Pixel Fold and revealing a larger inner screen.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/06/21/google-pixel-iphone-ad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos