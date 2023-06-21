AI makes healthcare more accurate, accessible and sustainable





Emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning are transforming nearly every industry, including healthcare. As the Forum launches his 2023 cohort of tech pioneers, we asked the elected: How do you think emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning will change global health outcomes?

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are transforming nearly every industry, including healthcare, which accounts for 11% of global GDP or $9 trillion annually. From developing medicines and vaccines to improving medical diagnostics and treatments, these technologies are used at every stage of the value chain to increase efficiency throughout the healthcare system.

As the World Economic Forum launches its 2023 Tech Trailblazers, we asked six winners how these emerging technologies are transforming global health outcomes. Here’s what they said:

Prioritizing privacy and security is essential

Riddhiman Das, Chief Executive Officer, Triple Blind

Emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning are revolutionizing global health outcomes. These advances will improve medical diagnosis, treatment and healthcare delivery. AI algorithms facilitate rapid analysis of health data, leading to accurate diagnoses and timely interventions. AI-powered predictive models detect patterns and trends to help prevent disease and plan personalized treatment.

However, it is essential to prioritize privacy and security. All AI/machine learning solutions must adhere to strict privacy standards to protect patient data and confidentiality. Combined with privacy-enhancing technologies, the integration of AI and machine learning into the healthcare sector has great potential. By combining responsible use and privacy protection, we can transform global health, enhance patient care, and close healthcare gaps for a healthier, more equitable world.

Expectations that AI will revolutionize diet records

Nuvilab Chief Executive Officer Logan Kim

AI is having a major impact on global health, making personalized data increasingly important in preventive medicine and precision medicine.

AI can be used to automate tasks such as meal tracking to improve productivity and efficiency. We can also revolutionize the user experience by providing personalized insights and solutions. For example, Nuvilabs AI technology can be used to analyze diet and provide reports on nutritional intake rates for each menu on a person’s mobile device. Patients with chronic diseases, growing children and the elderly in nursing homes are especially in need of such solutions.

Meal recording in the healthcare industry is commonly done by 24-hour recall, which is highly subjective and has a limited sample size. By utilizing AI, it is possible to improve the accuracy and objectivity of diet records and reduce costs. With this, AI will be a game changer in the fields of nutrition and precision health.

AI technology is expected to revolutionize meal records and enable personalized data accumulation beyond the limits of existing meal data. This will open up new insights and lead to better outcomes in the global health landscape.

We can carve out a future where quality healthcare is not the privilege of the few.

Osana Chief Executive Officer Anders Lawson

In the face of complex and pressing global health challenges, emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning are transformative forces that make healthcare more accurate, accessible and economically sustainable.

AI and automation provide healthcare organizations with operational leverage to increase efficiency and improve outcomes. These have the potential to transform healthcare delivery, increasing the supply and scalability of healthcare professionals. For example, AI algorithms can analyze medical imaging data to identify early signs of diseases such as cancer, often with greater accuracy than human doctors and at a lower cost. This could lead to earlier and more effective treatments, potentially saving millions of lives.

However, it is essential to think ahead to prevent unintended consequences. This means taking a safety-first, people-first approach in the development and deployment of these models. Technical challenges such as privacy, bias, and trust must be intentionally addressed. Collaborating with key ecosystem players is essential to validate models and develop governance frameworks for responsible general health intelligence.

As we stand on the brink of this exciting new frontier, we hold in our hands a vision of a healthier world powered by AI and machine learning. These technologies have the potential to make a transformative leap forward in our global health landscape, enabling us to address medical challenges with unprecedented agility and precision. Using AI and machine learning wisely and responsibly can usher in a future where quality healthcare is not just a privilege for the few, but a fundamental right for all.

AI and machine learning take healthcare to the next level

Alicia Chong, CEO of Bloomer Health Tech

Continuous physiological data convergence on lifestyle and environment rapidly leads to deep phenotypic analysis. Combining this with the power of genomics, machine learning and AI will take healthcare to the next level.

Bloomer Tech believes that despite more than 30 years of evidence of gender differences, women remain difficult to diagnose and treat and experience consistently poor outcomes, making it particularly important to understand the female cardiovascular system. Emphasis. Using AI to generate new digital biomarkers will transform the field and impact global health outcomes, especially for diseases and conditions that disproportionately, disproportionately and even uniquely affect women. will make an impact.

Inspired by the technological transformation wrought by the shift from the limitation of being able to see photographs only through chemical processing and film to allowing unlimited photography accessible through compact and easy-to-use digital cameras, we are right. going in the right direction. .

We draw from the valuable but limited existing biomarkers that can only be ascertained through chemical processes in the laboratory, with reliable data continuously collected from everyday clothing such as women’s bras. We are driving the shift to using trained AI.

The impact of ubiquitous access to data is enormous. If we could read and examine the data when we needed it most, instead of initiating a battery of tests when it might already be too late, it would have a profound impact on the health of people around the world and lead to preventative measures. and preemptive care.

Now is the time for computational genetics

Daniela Gilboa, CEO, AIVF

IVF has revolutionized reproductive medicine, but it relies heavily on expertise and experience. The most significant dilemma in IVF is which embryo has the highest chance of producing a healthy baby. Embryo evaluations performed by experts are based on human subjective analysis.

Take a leap into the future and consider alternatives. It is a machine that recognizes features invisible to the human eye and incorporates data from a variety of sources to produce new understandings of developmental milestones that provide more accurate results than human embryologists. individualized treatment. This is the age of computational genetics, where we let machines do what we can’t and work together as a team. Alan Turing talked about machines versus humans. AIVF talks about human-machine teams. Work with AI models to deliver better healthcare, deliver better care, lower barriers to entry and ensure everyone has access to the best possible care.

Applications of precision medicine to save and improve lives depend on high-quality, easily accessible data on everything from DNA to lifestyle and environmental factors. It has vast untapped potential to transform the treatment and prognosis of rare diseases and diseases in general, as opposed to a one-size-fits-all healthcare system.

But there is neither a global governance framework nor a common data portal for such data. This is a problem that contributes to the premature deaths of hundreds of millions of rare disease patients worldwide.

World Economic Forum Breaking Barriers to Health Data Governance Initiative Creates and Tests Framework to Support Effective and Responsible Cross-Border Access to Sensitive Health Data for Rare Disease Treatment and Diagnosis , focused on growth.

Data is shared via a federated data system. It is a decentralized approach that allows different institutions to access data from each other without the data ever leaving the organization of origin. This is done through an application programming interface and balances simply pooling the data (which raises security concerns) versus restricting access entirely.

This project is a collaborative effort between organizations in the United Kingdom (Genomics England), Australia (Australian Genomics Health Alliance), Canada (Genomics4RD), and the United States (Intermountain Healthcare).

A year ago, a miracle happened that changed the history of IVF. An IVF clinic reported the birth of its first IVF baby after embryo evaluation and selection by an AI model. It’s no longer a dream, it’s here to stay and we need to accept it.

The use of AI will make the drug development cycle more efficient

Alok Anil, Founder and CEO/Managing Director of Next Big Innovation Labs

The global healthcare ecosystem is rapidly moving towards an outcome-based industry centered around personalized medicine. Rapidly evolving biological threats, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, highlight how a major overhaul is needed in healthcare and pharmaceutical research and development. Emerging AI techniques are helping the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries process the massive datasets they are collecting, building case-specific machine learning algorithms to streamline labor-intensive processes, helping governments and businesses saves research money and time, while streamlining the R&D process.

MedTech devices such as 3D bioprinters powered by smart AI chips will power these machines to run 24 hours a day, allowing them to produce tissue on-demand, making bioprinting in harsh environments like space a reality. It could become the new normal. The drug development cycle is becoming more efficient with the use of AI in early-stage drug development research, moving critical life-saving drugs in development to market faster.

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced a new Modernization Act 2.0. This has led the pharmaceutical industry to consider cell-based assays (such as 3D bioprinted tissues) and computer models (such as AI and machine learning-based approaches) to improve drug safety and efficacy in relation to these emerging technologies. It will be a big boost in building trust.

